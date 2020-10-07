Adam Sandler’s Netflix Film Hubie Halloween Is Now Streaming

Adam Sandler's Halloween Netflix Film Is Now Streaming Netflix

The Sandman has returned for the spooky season in Hubie Halloween, streaming on Netflix now.

After the release of Uncut Gems, Adam Sandler was touted for an Oscar. However, he warned: ‘If I don’t get it, I’m going to f*cking come back and do one again that is so bad on purpose just to make you all pay. That’s how I get them.’

He never even got nominated. Therefore, today, we’re paying the price for our injustice with Hubie Halloween, a new Netflix comedy from Steven Brill, the director of Little Nicky.

Check out the trailer for Hubie Halloween below:

The official synopsis reads: ‘Hubie Dubois (Sandler) thanklessly spends every Halloween making sure the residents of his hometown, Salem, celebrate safely and play by the rules. But this year, an escaped criminal and a mysterious new neighbor have Hubie on high alert.’

It adds: ‘When people start disappearing, it’s up to Hubie to convince the police (Kevin James, Kenan Thompson) and townsfolk that the monsters are real, and only he can stop them.’

Hubie Halloween Julie Bowen Adam Sandler Netflix

The film sees Sandler alongside his trademark Grown Ups alumni Kevin James, Rob Schneider and Steve Buscemi, as well as Ray Liotta, Maya Rudolph and Modern Family’s Julie Bowen. It also marks the first time the actor has reunited with Bowen after starring opposite one another in Happy Gilmore.

The movie also stars June Squibb, Kenan Thompson, Shaquille O’Neal, Michael Chiklis, Tim Meadows, Karan Brar, George Wallace, Noah Schnapp, Paris Berelc and China Anne McClain. It currently doesn’t have a Rotten Tomatoes score.

Hubie Halloween is streaming on Netflix now.