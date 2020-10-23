Addams Family TV Reboot In Works From Tim Burton Columbia Pictures

A live-action Addams Family *click click* TV series is in the works from Tim Burton.

It’s one of those pairings that’s so perfect, so understandable, it’s a little bamboozling it’s only happening now. Just look at Burton’s previous works: Edward Scissorhands, Sweeney Todd, Beetlejuice, Corpse Bride, Dark Shadows and many more.

Advert

Now, the Oscar-nominated director reportedly has his sights on the deliciously dark, iconic family for a TV reboot.

Addams Family Values Paramount Pictures

Burton is currently in negotiations to executive produce and potentially direct every episode of the Addams Family series, according to Deadline. However, The Nightmare Before Christmas creator’s involvement has yet to be fully confirmed.

Alfred Gough and Miles Millar, who worked on Smallville, will serve as showrunners, leading the writer’s room and executive producing alongside Burton, should his participation come to fruition.

Advert

Tim Burton a PA Images

MGM TV, which currently owns the rights to the Addams Family, is financing the reboot. Plenty of buyers are already queuing to snap up the project, with Netflix leading the pack. However, neither a distributor nor a release date has been confirmed.

There’s little details about which direction the show would take. Sources told the outlet it’ll follow the family in present times via the perspective of Wednesday Addams.

Wednesday Addams Columbia Pictures

Advert

The Addams Family was first brought to life in Charles Addams’ New Yorker cartoons, later adapted for a classic 1960s sitcom.

However, the gruesome troupe is arguably know best for their two live-action movies: 1991’s The Addams Family and 1993’s Addams Family Values, starring Anjelica Huston as Morticia, Raul Julia as Gomez, Christina Ricci and Jimmy Workman as Wednesday and Pugsley respectively, Judith Malina as Grandmama and Christopher Lloyd as Uncle Fester.

Addams Family Columbia Pictures

Both films were received well by critics, with the sequel particularly drawing praise for its macabre laughs and increased quirkiness.

Advert

The characters most recently appeared in 2019’s animated The Addams Family, directed by Conrad Vernon and Greg Tiernan, starring Oscar Isaac, Charlize Theron, Chloë Grace Moretz, Finn Wolfhard, Nick Kroll and Snoop Dogg.

Addams Family 2019 Universal Pictures

While attracting middling reviews, with a 44% rating on Rotten Tomatoes, Universal Pictures ordered a sequel after grossing more than $203 million at the worldwide box office. The Addams Family 2 is due for release on October 8, 2021.

There’s currently no release date for the Addams Family reboot. In the meantime, you can revisit both The Addams Family and Addams Family Values on Netflix now.

Advert