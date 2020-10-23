Adele Shocks Fans With American Accent On SNL Hosting Debut
Adele impressed viewers as she showed off her American accent in preparation for her hosting debut on Saturday Night Live this weekend.
The Hello singer first appeared on the renowned show more than a decade ago, when she put on a performance that ‘went on to break [her] career in America’.
Fast forward to 2020, and Adele is now preparing to host the entire show on Saturday, October 24, alongside performances from musical guest H.E.R. and the rest of the SNL cast and crew.
Adele played up to the US audience in a teaser released ahead of the show – check it out here:
The 32-year-old promoted the upcoming episode alongside Kate McKinnon and H.E.R., with the group feigning confusion about who Adele was referring to when she said ‘Her’.
A second attempt at the promo saw McKinnon attempt an English accent in honour of the London-born host, encouraging viewers to tune in because the show was ‘fit to be wicked’.
After expressing her horror at McKinnon’s impression, Adele went on to try an accent of her own. It came across as part Valley girl, part New Yorker and somewhat ‘generic American’ as she responded to McKinnon’s embarrassment, saying: ‘Oh, my Gawd, don’t worry girlfriend!’
The cast member praised Adele for the attempt, and social media users expressed their delight at hearing the singer take on the American lingo. One viewer asked why her accent was ‘so good’, while another said they couldn’t stop listening to it ‘on repeat’, adding: ‘What can’t she do?’
One third viewer commented:
Adele hosting SNL! Can’t wait. Her accent at 0:24 was spot-on.
Adele expressed her excitement for the show on Instagram earlier this week, though she admitted she was also ‘absolutely terrified’ about the prospect of her ‘first ever hosting gig’ being ‘for SNL of all things’.
She added:
I’ve always wanted to do it as a stand alone moment, so that I could roll up my sleeves and fully throw myself into it, but the time has never been right. But if there was ever a time for any of us to jump head first into the deep end with our eyes closed and hope for the best it’s 2020 right?
It’ll be almost 12 years to the day that I first appeared on the show, during an election…which went on to break my career in America, so it feels full circle and I just couldn’t possibly say no!
I am besides myself that H.E.R will be the musical guest!! I love her SO much I can’t wait to melt into a flaming hot mess when she performs, then confuse myself while I laugh my arse off in between it all.
Fans will no doubt be hoping the singer will pull out her American accent again in the show; bring on Saturday night!
