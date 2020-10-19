Adidas Is Releasing $150 Trainers That Look Like Chewbacca Adidas/20th Century Fox

‘UUUURAGH AHHHRR AAARGH.’ That’s right, Adidas is releasing $150 trainers inspired by Star Wars’ favourite Wookiee.

The clothing giant has been busy celebrating the 40th anniversary of The Empire Strikes Back with an array of special edition sneakers, from Yoda and Princess Leia Ultraboosts and Skywalker Stan Smiths, to Darth Vader Superstars and Boba Fett Top Ten His.

The final pair in the series as finally arrived: the Rivalry Hi Star Wars edition, an ‘ode to Chewbacca’ equipped with its own furry design.

The listing on the Adidas website outlines: ‘This redesign of the classic Rivalry Hi is made to honor the 7’5″ loyal Wookiee: Chewbacca. ​​What feels like strands of Chewie’s hair sit on the upper of this Rivalry Hi, making this fan-favorite Star Wars character somewhat more tangible.’

There’s also a piece on the tongue of the shoe that gives a nod to his belt in the 1980 movie, as well as a sockliner with a print of Chewie on it.

Adidas Chewbacca 2 Adidas

The reaction has been mixed online. They’ll obviously sell out, as do most special edition trainers, later punted on eBay for crippling profits. For fans of Chewie, they’ll be a fantastic purchase.

One user tweeted: ‘They should be burned, as should all of the design pictures, and maybe the designer too.’ Another then replied: ‘Come now let’s not be too hasty. There’s always room for Chewie.’ Sid Lowe dubbed them ‘absolutely awful and magnificent at once’.

Adidas’s Chewie trainers will be released on October 22 at 9.00am for the cost of £119.95 ($150). You can find out more here.