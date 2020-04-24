After Life Season Two Is Streaming On Netflix Today

I think there’s always the time for reflecting on family, and the elderly, and all the things that matter in life – safety, and comfort, and health. I don’t think there’s ever a bad time to do that, it’s just that we usually take [those things] for granted.

[The show is] not about now, but I think it might resonate even more.

I hope people are in the right frame of mind to enjoy it, and maybe it’ll make them feel a bit better. But it’s still entertainment. It’s not life-changing, it’s not a lecture – it’s still a sitcom, it’s just about a very, very important issue.