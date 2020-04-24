After Life Season Two Is Streaming On Netflix Today
The formerly grumpy Tony is back with a newfound sense of positivity in the second season of After Life, which will be available to watch on Netflix today at 8am.
The first season of Ricky Gervais’s dramedy managed to strike the perfect balance between grief and humour, and the new episodes are sure to be no different as his character learns how to give back to those around him.
When we first met Tony, he was a disheartened, often selfish pessimist who lost the will to live when his wife Lisa (Kerry Godliman) passed away.
Throughout the series he was helped in various ways by his brother-in-law, a kindly widower, a sex worker, a drug dealer and a care home worker, and towards the end of season one it seemed like Tony had finally seen a light at the end of his tunnel of grief.
A trailer for season two confirmed Tony decides to help the people who helped him, and he even goes out of his way to be nice to those who weren’t always so gracious in return. Here’s looking at you, Postman Pat – do your damn job and put the mail through the door.
Gervais recently spoke about the return of his show and suggested it may come across as particularly relevant given the current global situation, Radio Times reports.
He commented:
I think there’s always the time for reflecting on family, and the elderly, and all the things that matter in life – safety, and comfort, and health. I don’t think there’s ever a bad time to do that, it’s just that we usually take [those things] for granted.
[The show is] not about now, but I think it might resonate even more.
I hope people are in the right frame of mind to enjoy it, and maybe it’ll make them feel a bit better. But it’s still entertainment. It’s not life-changing, it’s not a lecture – it’s still a sitcom, it’s just about a very, very important issue.
The new season is sure to provide some much-needed entertainment, even if it does provoke a few tears in the process. Hopefully at least some of them will be tears of laughter!
After Life season two is available to stream on Netflix now.
