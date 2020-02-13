Ricky Gervais Confirms After Life Series 2 Is Coming To Netflix On April 24

After Life season two Netflix

Tony and his mish-mash group of pals will soon be back on our screens as season two of Ricky Gervais’s After Life is set to drop on Netflix on April 24.

It’s been almost a year since the first season of the dark comedy arrived on the streaming service, introducing viewers to the grieving protagonist and taking us on a rollercoaster of emotions as he dealt with the loss of his wife the only way he knew – by giving up on pretty much everything in life.

Tony said and did everything he liked, no matter the consequences, and as a result he came across as a pretty unlikable guy, but his clearly heartbroken state meant it was hard not to feel sorry for him.

Ricky Gervais After Life Netflix

With the support of his friends – namely a drug dealer, a sex worker, a kindly widow and a nurse – as well as his family and his adorable dog, Tony did eventually catch sight of a light at the end the tunnel, and the second season will likely see his character cautiously embrace a more optimistic lifestyle.

The creator and star of the show has long teased the return of the Netflix series. In May last year he took to Twitter to announce he’d finished the first draft of season two, and in September the cast and crew got to work with filming the new episodes.

When After Life was renewed for a second season, Gervais admitted he was overwhelmed with the public’s response to the show.

He commented:

I have never had a reaction like this before. It’s been insane. And heartwarming. But now I have to make sure the second season is even better so I’ll probably have to work much harder than usual. Annoying really.

There’s no telling just yet exactly where After Life season two will take us, but Ricky previously told the Metro there is ‘a little clue’ in the final episode of season one which gives insight into Tony’s future.

He commented:

The second series is always better. Usually because you know the actors. There’s a little clue at the end of series one when he says, I’m just going to use my superpower for good. He can still be an asshole, and just enjoy it more.

After Life season two arrives on Netflix April 24.