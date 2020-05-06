After Life Will Return For Season Three, Netflix Confirms

Netflix

Netflix has confirmed there will be a third season of Ricky Gervais’s After Life.

Advert

The second season dropped last month and has been hugely popular with Netflix viewers with the programme remaining in Netflix UK’s top trending spot since its release.

Following the popularity of After Life‘s second season, fans have campaigning for a third season to be confirmed and now it finally has.

Taking to Twitter to share the news earlier today, May 6, Netflix UK said, ‘NEWS: After Life will return for season 3.’ Hooray!

Advert

Lead actor and show creator Ricky Gervais also confirmed the good news on Twitter.

The 58-year-old said:

Because so many of you watched #AfterLife2 so quickly and made it Number 1 again, the nice people at @Netflix have suggested that I get off my fat arse and do another season. This is all your fault.

Sorry Ricky but the heart wants what the heart wants.

His tweet confirming After Life season three has generated over 43,000 likes in just an hour proving how excited fans are there’s going to be another series.

While this is all great and well – the news is bittersweet, as Gervais also confirmed it will be the third and final season.

In a livestream video, he said it’s the ‘last one, definitely’ while adding it’s the first time he’s ever done a third series of anything.

Advert

ricky gervais after life 2 Netflix

To ensure Netflix can’t ask for a fourth season, Gervais joked that he might have Tanbury, the town where the series is based, ‘hit by a meteor’. That ought to do it…