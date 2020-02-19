Al Pacino’s Girlfriend Meital Dohan Ends Relationship Due To 39-Year Age Gap

Al Pacino Meital Dohan Relationship PA Images

Israeli actress Meital Dohan has ended her relationship with Al Pacino, as ‘it’s hard to be with a man so old’.

Rumours of the 79-year-old’s split from Dohan, 40, had been circulating ever since he attended the 92nd Academy Awards alone two weeks ago.

The pair were together for two years, and while the actress maintains that it was ‘an honour’ to be with The Irishman star, their 39-year age gap proved too difficult in the end.

Al Pacino Meital Dohan PA Images

Dohan, known for her role in Weeds, took part in an interview with Israel’s LaIsha magazine as theories continued to brew concerning the couple’s status (they were last seen together back in October, at the Los Angeles premiere of Martin Scorsese’s latest Oscar-nominated epic).

As per The Times of Israel, she told the outlet:

It’s hard to be with a man so old, even Al Pacino. The age gap is difficult, yes. I tried to deny it, but now he is already an elderly man, to be honest. So even with all my love, it didn’t last.

When asked about their relationship and any gifts The Godfather legend had bought her, Dohan laughed off the suggestion their relationship was benefited by material purchases. ‘He only bought me flowers. How can I say politely that he didn’t like to spend money?’ she said.

Al Pacino Meital Dohan PA Images

The pair reportedly met at a Hollywood after-party back in 2018, and started dating soon after. While they had a fight recently and their relationship came to an end, the actress hopes she remains good friends with Pacino, and is glad to have been part of ‘his legacy’.

Dohan explained:

I had a fight with him and left him recently, but of course I really love and appreciate him, and I was glad to be there for him when he needed me, and to be a part of his legacy. It’s an honour for me. I’m glad this relationship happened between us, and hope we remain good friends.

Pacino previously dated Argentine actress Lucila Solá for more than a decade (whose daughter Camila Morrone has been in a relationship with Leonardo DiCaprio since 2017).

Camila Sola, Al Pacino, Lucila Sola attending the 'Manglehorn' premiere at the 71nd Venice International Film Festival on August 30, 2014./picture alliance PA Images

The actor has three children from previous relationships, including 18-year-old twins Olivia and Anton with actress Beverly D’Angelo, whom he dated from 1996 to 2003. He also has a 30-year-old daughter, Julie Marie, with his former acting coach Jan Tarrant.