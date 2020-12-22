Alan Partridge's This Time Returning To BBC Next Year BBC

Back of the net! This Time with Alan Partridge is coming back in 2021.

Steve Coogan’s beloved, inept TV and radio host made his BBC return in 2018, featuring ‘Partridgean tirades on everything from hand hygiene (leading him to lurk outside the BBC toilets doing spot-checks on colleagues) to hacking’.

After positive reception from fans and critics alike, plans quickly formed for Alan to return once more. Now, it’s been confirmed: This Time has been given a second series. Yes, it’s an extender.

The ‘evening magazine show’ will return to BBC One and BBC iPlayer next year, with Coogan and Susannah Fielding (Jennie) reprising their roles.

The first season saw Alan become the stand-in presenter of This Time after the regular co-host fell ill. There’s little known about what antics Alan will get up to in the second series (nor who he’ll inevitably offend).

Coogan earlier told Digital Spy: ‘We’re trying to set ourselves a task of having the stuff on-screen [with the chat show] and then have a kind of parallel unseen story that we get glimpses of, this parallel narrative of what’s going on in [Alan’s] private life and Jennie, his co-presenter’s, private life.’

Alan Partridge BBC

He added: ‘And then, sort of, have those two things go parallel. We haven’t quite realised where it goes but we want it to end up in a strange and unexpected place. That’s all I can say.’

While there’s yet to be further details, Coogan also said: ‘Then, after that, we’re going to do some sort of documentary series… we’ll definitely do a documentary series where Alan is on the road.’

Jurassic Park! This Time with Alan Partridge will return in 2021.