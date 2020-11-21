unilad
Alan Rickman’s Diaries Spanning 25 Years To Be Published

by : Cameron Frew on : 21 Nov 2020 11:52
Alan Rickman’s 27 diaries, spanning a quarter of a century, are set to be published in one book. 

The late Harry Potter legend, who passed away in 2016 at the age of 69, was known for keeping a record of his musings.

In the early 1990s, the actor began writing a diary by hand, with the idea it’d be published sometime in the future. Soon, his ambition will be realised.

Alan Rickman Harry PotterAlan Rickman Harry PotterWarner Bros.

The Diaries of Alan Rickman are set to be published by Canongate, with Scottish Review of Books editor Alan Taylor on-board to edit the ‘witty, gossipy and utterly candid’ collection.

Rima Horton, Rickman’s widow, said, ‘The diaries reveal not just Alan Rickman the actor, but the real Alan – his sense of humour, his sharp observation, his craftsmanship and his devotion to the arts,’ as The Guardian reports.

Alan Rickman Alan Rickman PA Images

Taylor described the thespian’s writings as ‘anecdotal, indiscreet, witty, gossipy and utterly candid, they make compulsive reading and offer a peerless insight into the daily life of a remarkable actor who was as beloved in the US as he surely was in the UK.’

The diaries provide an insight into Rickman’s life, whether it’s his upbringing or reviews of plays he attended, ‘some rapturous and others scathing’.

Canongate said in a statement ‘More than anything though, the diaries reveal the real Alan Rickman, funny, passionate, occasionally provocative, and give fresh insight into his art’.

Alan Rickman Die HardAlan Rickman Die Hard20th Century Studios

It added, ‘He wrote his diaries as if chatting with a close friend. They provide pitch-perfect vignettes: short, pithy paragraphs painting big pictures, and offering intriguing insights into himself, his peers and the world around him. They are intimate, perceptive and very funny’.

The Diaries of Alan Rickman will be published in 2022. 

