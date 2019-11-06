Aldi Spoofs Peaky Blinders In Hilarious ‘Leafy Blinders’ Christmas Ad

AldiUK/YouTube/BBC

By order of the Leafy Blinders: Aldi’s Kevin the Carrot is back for a new Christmas advert, and it’s a cracker.

We’re in November now, so it’s time to batten down the hatches, brush away the cobwebs and bring out the tinsel – it’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas.

Some companies are getting into the festive swing of things early on. Some may mutter expletives under the breath when they hear Mariah Carey’s perennial tune echoing through shopping centres already, but surely we’re all happy to see Aldi’s Xmas mascot back on our TVs.

Check out Aldi’s new, Peaky Blinders-inspired Christmas advert below:

The short film sees Kevin in the clutches of Russell Sprout and his Brummy mob of ‘Leafy Blinders’, furious about his upcoming festive extravaganza. ‘Before Kevin, Christmas was all about sprouts,’ the narrator says.

As the sprouts close in on Kevin, who’s tied to a grater, they hurl a tomato at him. Unfortunately for them, this tomato wants to help the nation’s favourite carrot escape.

Managing to gnaw through his bonding, Kevin and Tiny Tom flee the scene and head into a brightly-lit big top. From here, Aldi verges from Peaky Blinders to The Greatest Showman with ease.

Donning a top hat and red overcoat like Hugh Jackman’s P.T. Barnum, Kevin leaps into the circus with a dazzling performance of Robbie Williams’ Let Me Entertain You.

As Kevin serenades his fellow veggies, Russell Sprout reappears – but he’s quickly dispatched into the sky via a cannon.

As the advert finishes, Kevin and his wife Katie relax outside the tent, with Santa Claus’ sleigh flying in the background.

The country fell in love with Kevin back in 2016 when he debuted as part of Aldi’s Christmas campaign. Similarly to John Lewis, audiences wait with bated breath for their respective ads every year.

Sean McGinty, Director of Marketing for Aldi UK, is delighted to see Kevin return for the festive season.

McGinty said, via the Mirror :

We’re all thrilled to see Kevin back on our screens again, getting up to his usual tricks. Kevin’s popularity grows every year and he’s becoming something of a national treasure! Kevin’s magical Big Top is the perfect environment to showcase the amazing quality of the Aldi Christmas range of food and drink this year.

If you want to catch the advert’s first broadcast on the telly, tune in to ITV tomorrow night, November 7, at 5.30pm (GMT).

