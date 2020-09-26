Aldis Hodge To Play Hawkman Alongside The Rock In Black Adam
Straight Outta Compton actor Aldis Hodge is set to play Hawkman in upcoming DC Comics movie, Black Adam.
Hodge, who has previously played James Lanier in The Invisible Man and Levi Jackson in Hidden Figures, will star alongside Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson.
Black Adam will see The Rock play the titular character in his very first superhero outing, portraying a complicated, ancient anti-hero with both villainous and heroic tendencies.
Hodge is currently in negotiations with the studio, Variety reports, though it seems The Rock has confirmed the casting after a recent post on Instagram. It’s also reported Noah Centineo has been cast as superhero Atom Smasher.
Jaume Collet-Serra (The Commute) will direct the film, with screenwriters Rory Haines and Sohrab Noshirvani (Informer) co-writing the latest draft, which has been taken from a previous draft script by Adam Sztykiel (Made of Honor).
The character of Hawkman looks set to be just as intriguing as Black Adam himself, with an entry on the DC Comics website revealing:
No DC superhero as lived as many lives as Hawkman, yet through each of them he has sought justice for humanity and happiness for his beloved Hawkgirl.
Since the days of World War II, there has always been an imposing figure with majestic wings and a striking bird-shaped helmet, brandishing ancient weaponry and standing alongside Earth’s greatest heroes in its time of need.
Described as a ‘fierce warrior without equal’, Hawkman has previously been written as ‘a human being trapped in an ancient Egyptian curse of endless death and rebirth’, as well as ‘an alien police officer sent to Earth to help defend it’. Sometimes, fans have seen a combination of both these identities.
At the time of writing, Black Adam is scheduled for release from December 21, 2021.
If you have a story you want to tell, send it to UNILAD via [email protected]
Topics: Film and TV, Aldis Hodge, Black Adam, Dwayne Johnson, Film, Hawkman, The Rock
CreditsVariety and 1 other
Variety
DC Comics