Alec Baldwin Calls For Police To Monitor Weapons Safety On Film Sets After Rust Shooting

Alec Baldwin has called for police officers on the sets of movies with firearms following the death of Halyna Hutchins on Rust.

The cinematographer was shot by Baldwin as he was ‘practicing his cross-draw’ with a prop gun, which he believed to be ‘cold’ i.e. safe to use, according to initial reports. Hutchins passed away and director Joel Souza sustained an injury in the incident.

Police in New Mexico and Santa Fe District Attorney Mary Carmack-Altwies are still carrying out their investigation, with no charges ruled out. Baldwin has been fully cooperative, police said, and has since called for more safety measures when it comes to the use of weapons during production.

Baldwin, who recently made his Twitter private following the tragedy as users were swarming his political posts with criticism and libellous allegations, tweeted, ‘Every film/TV set that uses guns, fake or otherwise, should have a police officer on set, hired by the production, to specifically monitor weapons safety.’

The lawyer for Dave Halls, the assistant director who allegedly told Baldwin it was a ‘cold gun’, told Fox News it wasn’t his job to check the firearm. ‘If he chooses to check the firearm because he wants to make sure that everyone is safe, he can do that. But that’s not his responsibility,’ Lisa Torraco said.

Hannah Gutierrez-Reed, the head armourer on the Rust set, recently said she didn’t know how a live bullet ended up in Baldwin’s gun, as she’d already inspected it. ‘Who put those in there and why is the central question,’ she said in a statement released by one of her lawyers, Jason Bowles, per The Guardian.

In the wake of Hutchins’ death, Rust‘s gaffer criticised the decision to hire Gutierrez-Reed, writing in a Facebook post, ‘There is no way a 24-year-old woman can be a professional with armoury… professionals are the people who have spent years on sets, people who know this job from A to Z.’

As well as a petition calling for real firearms to be banned on movie sets garnering more than 110,000 signatures, Dwayne Johnson recently revealed the incident has changed his attitude towards moviemaking.

‘I think moving forward now I can speak on behalf of Seven Bucks Productions, that moving forward on any Seven Bucks Production, in television or film or otherwise, we will not use real guns ever again,’ The Rock said.