Alec Baldwin: Rust Film Crew Release Letter To Share ‘A More Accurate Account’

ABC News/YouTube/Halyna Hutchins/Instagram

Alec Baldwin has shared an open letter written by some members of the Rust cast and crew, which claims to provide ‘a more accurate account’ of their experience on the set of the film.

The letter, which was not signed by Baldwin, seeks to dismiss reports that the film’s set involved unsafe working conditions prior to the shooting, claiming instead that safety protocols were followed and that morale during the shooting of the film was high.

‘The descriptions of Rust as a chaotic, dangerous and exploitative workplace are false and distract from what matters most: the memory of Halyna Hutchins and the need to find modern alternatives to outdated industry firearm and safety practices,’ they say.

Alamy

The 25 signatories go on to say that while there were some ‘challenging’ aspects to the film’s production, ‘Rust was professional,’ and that while reports of some crew members quitting were accurate, ‘those disgruntled few do not represent the views of all of us.’

Defending the producers of the film, including Baldwin himself, the letter states they were ‘on set daily, and engaged with the crew,’ and that they ‘availed themselves during safety meetings to discuss any and all safety and other concerns.’

Following the death of Hutchins, there has been consistent media speculation as to the alleged issues on the set of Rust, with some claiming they felt unsafe while working on the film. Some members of the crew, including the weapons armourer, were directly accused of contributing to a dangerous working environment.

The letter calls for an end to the ‘speculation and generalisations’ and attacks on ‘friends that have been targeted as they themselves grieve.’

‘We are hurting from the loss of our friend and colleague Halyna Hutchins. She was, in many ways, at the heart of our production, and losing her hurt every single one of us,’ the letter reads.

Baldwin himself said he did not feel responsible for Hutchins’ death in a televised interview last week. An investigation into the fatal shooting is ongoing.