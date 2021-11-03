Alec Baldwin Shares Series Of Screenshots From Rust Crew Member On ‘Bullsh*t Claims’

@alecbaldwin/Instagram

Alec Baldwin has shared a series of screenshots from a Facebook post by a Rust crew member who pushed back on ‘bullsh*t’ claims that the film set was unsafe.

Following the fatal shooting of Halyna Hutchins, a number of people who worked on the set of the film have come forward with various claims alleging safety concerns and poor working conditions, pinning the blame on the fatal shooting on various high-ranking crew members.

However, in a lengthy Facebook post, costume designer Terese Magpale Davis dismissed the ‘narrative’ of events on the set of the film, writing that ‘the story being spun of us being overworked and surrounded by unsafe chaotic conditions is bullsh*t’.

Alamy

In the post, which was shared in its entirety by Baldwin in a series of individual Instagram posts, Davis defended the film’s producers, saying that ‘concerns were addressed and met’, while calling out members of the camera crew who staged a walkout for ‘negotiating in bad faith’, claiming ‘they only cared about themselves’.

She also stood by the film’s 24-year-old armourer, saying that while she was inexperienced she was fully qualified and had trained under a well-known armourer. Instead, she said, the incident was about ‘gun safety’, arguing that if more people on set were familiar with weapons protocols, it would be easier to speak out when something appeared ‘a bit off’.

‘I know that’s not as much fun to jump on as vilifying the producers,’ she said, asking people to ‘not be one more person with a pitchfork in a mob that has no idea what you’re talking about’.

Alamy

Davis claimed that her own account of what happened on set was ‘provable’, and that when she asked producers why they hadn’t spoken out against the allegations being made against them, she was told that they wanted to keep the focus on remembering Hutchins.

Baldwin himself spoke out for the first time about the fatal shooting over the weekend, paying tribute to Hutchins and describing those involved in the film’s production as ‘a very, very well-oiled crew’.

