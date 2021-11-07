Alec Baldwin Shooting: Crew Member In Hospital Following Spider Bite
A crew member on the set of Rust has been hospitalised after being bitten by a spider, with doctors reportedly fighting to ‘save his arm’ from amputation.
Jason Miller, a lamp operator and pipe rigger, was on the film’s New Mexico set as production was being wound down in the wake of the fatal shooting of Halyna Hutchins when he was bitten by a venomous brown recluse spider, and began to experience severe symptoms including sepsis and necrosis (the death of cell tissue).
Miller was hospitalised and, according to a Just Giving fundraising page set up to pay for his healthcare expense, has undergone ‘multiple surgeries’ over several days as doctors work to ‘stop the infection and try to save his arm from amputation’.
The fundraising page adds:
It will be a very long road to recovery for Jason if the medical team is able to save his arm.
If under worse circumstances he loses his arm, this is a life-changing and devastating event for Jason and his family.
A spokesperson for the film’s producers, who include Alec Baldwin, told Sky News they would not be offering a comment on what they described as ‘crew’s private matters’.
The New Mexico location site for Rust has been shut down since Hutchins was fatally shot by a gun fired by Baldwin on October 21, with officials working to determine how the shooting occurred having spent days scouring the site as part of their investigation.
No charges have yet been filed in connection with the shooting.
