unilad
Advert

Alec Baldwin Shooting: Crew Member In Hospital Following Spider Bite

by : Hannah Smith on : 07 Nov 2021 11:20
Alec Baldwin Shooting: Crew Member In Hospital Following Spider BiteAlamy

A crew member on the set of Rust has been hospitalised after being bitten by a spider, with doctors reportedly fighting to ‘save his arm’ from amputation.

Jason Miller, a lamp operator and pipe rigger, was on the film’s New Mexico set as production was being wound down in the wake of the fatal shooting of Halyna Hutchins when he was bitten by a venomous brown recluse spider, and began to experience severe symptoms including sepsis and necrosis (the death of cell tissue).

Advert
Rust set (Alamy)Alamy

Miller was hospitalised and, according to a Just Giving fundraising page set up to pay for his healthcare expense, has undergone ‘multiple surgeries’ over several days as doctors work to ‘stop the infection and try to save his arm from amputation’.

The fundraising page adds:

It will be a very long road to recovery for Jason if the medical team is able to save his arm.

If under worse circumstances he loses his arm, this is a life-changing and devastating event for Jason and his family.

Advert
Aerial shot of the set of Rust (Alamy)Alamy

A spokesperson for the film’s producers, who include Alec Baldwin, told Sky News they would not be offering a comment on what they described as ‘crew’s private matters’.

The New Mexico location site for Rust has been shut down since Hutchins was fatally shot by a gun fired by Baldwin on October 21, with officials working to determine how the shooting occurred having spent days scouring the site as part of their investigation.

No charges have yet been filed in connection with the shooting.

Advert

If you have a story you want to tell, send it to UNILAD via [email protected]

Most Read StoriesMost Read

It’s Been One Hour Since Interstellar Was Released
Film and TV

It’s Been One Hour Since Interstellar Was Released

Travis Scott: Shocking Video Shows Guest Begging For Concert To Be Cancelled Over Safety Fears
Music

Travis Scott: Shocking Video Shows Guest Begging For Concert To Be Cancelled Over Safety Fears

Travis Scott Speaks Out In Emotional Video Following Fatal Astroworld Tragedy
News

Travis Scott Speaks Out In Emotional Video Following Fatal Astroworld Tragedy

Travis Scott Concert: 14-Year-Old Among The 8 People Confirmed Dead
Music

Travis Scott Concert: 14-Year-Old Among The 8 People Confirmed Dead

Hannah Smith

Hannah is a London-based journalist covering news and features for UNILAD. She's especially interested in social and political activism.

Topics: Film and TV, Alec Baldwin, Halyna Hutchins, no-article-matching, Now, Rust

Credits

Sky News

  1. Sky News

    Alec Baldwin film shooting: Rust crew member in hospital for 'multiple surgeries' after spider bite

 