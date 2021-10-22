Alec Baldwin Shoots And Kills Female Crew Member On Set With Prop Gun

Alamy

A woman has died and a man has been taken to hospital after being shot by a prop gun fired by Alec Baldwin on the set of a movie.

Police in New Mexico confirmed an incident had occurred on the set of 19th Century western movie Rust yesterday, October 21, in which Baldwin is understood to have fired a prop gun containing blanks, accidentally shooting two senior crew members.

Advert 10

Alamy

The film’s director of photography, Halyna Hutchins, 42, was airlifted to hospital but later pronounced dead, while director Joel Souza, 48, is receiving emergency treatment for his injuries.

Local newspaper the Santa Fe New Mexican reported that Baldwin was seen outside the sheriff’s office ‘in tears’, with a spokesperson for the actor and producer issuing a statement confirming there had been an ‘accident’ involving the 63-year-old on set.

Advert 10

An officer with the Santa Fe Sheriff’s office confirmed to The Guardian that Baldwin ‘came in voluntarily to speak with investigators and after speaking with them he left’.

‘According to investigators, it appears that the scene being filmed involved the use of a prop firearm when it was discharged, detectives are investigating how and what type of projectile was discharged,’ the spokesperson told the Albuquerque Journal.

halynahutchins/Instagram

An investigation into the incident has been open, with no arrests made and no charges filed.

Advert 10

Hutchins, 42, was named a ‘rising star’ by American Cinematographer magazine in 2019. In a statement, the International Cinematographer’s Guild called her death a ‘terrible loss’, saying ‘the details are unclear at this moment, but we are working to learn more, and we support a full investigation into this tragic event’.