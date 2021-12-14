Alec Baldwin ‘Shushed’ Wife While She Was In Labour

@hilariabaldwin/Instagram/Alamy

Alec Baldwin risked it all by ‘shushing’ his wife while she was in labour.

Alec and Hilaria Baldwin share six children together: Carmen, 8, sons Rafael, 6, Leonardo, 5, Romeo, 3, and Eduardo, 1, as well as newborn Lucia, who’s nine months old.

The Hollywood actor’s partner has been active on social media in the fallout of the Rust tragedy, which saw the death of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins after his gun accidentally discharged. The star described it as a ‘one-in-a-trillion episode… this is a one-in-a-trillion event’, and said he didn’t feel guilty about the incident.

In a recent Instagram story, Hilaria shared a screenshot of an article from the Mirror Online headlined, ‘When my husband told me to shush during labour I knew our marriage was over.’

As it turns out, her husband has been guilty of such behaviour in the past. ‘Alec shushed me while I was in labour with Rafa… he was on the phone ‘Shush! Can you keep it down?’,’ she wrote.

Yikes. Fortunately for everyone involved, it seems he’s learned the error of his ways. ‘The moment he said it, he realised he sounded like an ass and he cowered,’ Hilaria continued.

‘Kept the marriage. Went on to have 522 babies after. I permit him in after I get the epidural. I’ll spare you the details of my reaction for now. But it never happened again.’

Reacting online, one user wrote, ‘She should have kicked you in the nuts.’ Another wrote, ‘Why share that? Doubt that story is true.’ A third added, ‘She needs to stop speaking on him as she is only adding to the expanding mess.’

Hilaria attracted criticism on Halloween this year for sharing a photo of the family dressed up, coming just days after Hutchins passed away. The common sentiment online is people wishing the pair would tone down their publicity while the investigation into the incident continues.

She also shared a meme which said, ‘A soulmate is not going to know how to automatically handle you. A soulmate is going to learn & grow with you through your flaws and insecurities. A soulmate will choose to stay when things get tough. They will look for solutions and communication instead of running.’

In an interview, Baldwin said, ‘I feel that someone is responsible for what happened, and I can’t say who that is, but I know it’s not me. I mean, honest to God, if I felt that I was responsible, I might have killed myself if I thought I was responsible. And I don’t say that lightly.’

