Alec Baldwin Tweets Political Views For First Time Since Fatal Shooting Of Halyna Hutchins

Alamy

Alec Baldwin has tweeted about politics for the first time following the tragic shooting of Halyna Hutchins.

The Rust cinematographer was accidentally shot and killed by Baldwin as he was ‘practicing his cross-draw’, on-set reports said, with director Joel Souza also sustaining an injury in the incident. No charges have been filed at the time of writing and the actor has been fully cooperative with the investigation.

Advert 10

‘There are no words to convey my shock and sadness regarding the tragic accident that took the life of Halyna Hutchins, a wife, mother and deeply admired colleague of ours,’ he wrote on social media following the DP’s death.

Coming shortly after Piers Morgan and others criticised Baldwin after his wife Hilaria posted Halloween photos to Instagram, branding them ‘insensitive’, he’s since posted a political tweet.

‘Manchin will either primary Biden or switch parties and run as a Republican,’ Baldwin wrote, referring to West Virginia Senator Joe Manchin.

Advert 10

Among the replies – some of which are potentially libellous, given the incident is the subject of an ongoing investigation – some have said he should be keeping a low profile for the time being, with one writing, ‘As someone who respects and agrees with the voice you bring to public debate… respectfully, this is no time to hear from your voice…. yes, it is too soon.’

@AlecBaldwin/Twitter

‘You may want to consider a slightly less public presence at this moment in your life,’ another wrote, while others have disagreed with the tweet itself, considering Manchin voted to impeach Donald Trump, therefore may struggle running against his supporters in the GOP.

Baldwin has since made his Twitter private, meaning his tweets can’t be seen unless he gives you permission, or you already followed him.

Advert 10

In his earlier statement, he added, ‘I’m fully cooperating with the police investigation to address how this tragedy occurred and I am in touch with her husband, offering my support to him and his family. My heart is broken for her husband, their son, and all who knew and loved Halyna.’

Alamy

Dave Halls, the assistant director on Rust who reportedly shouted ‘cold gun’ before handing Baldwin the prop firearm, indicating it was safe to use, recently spoke out for the first time following Hutchins’ passing.

‘It’s my hope that this tragedy prompts the industry to re-evaluate its values and practices to ensure no one is harmed through the creative process again,’ he said.

Advert 10

A petition urging Baldwin to ‘use his power and influence in the Hollywood film industry to make change and ban real guns on film sets’ has since passed 100,000 signatures.