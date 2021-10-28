Alec Baldwin’s Daughter Hit With ‘Abhorrent And Threatening’ Messages Of Abuse As She Defends Fatal Shooting Incident
After defending her father over the fatal shooting of a crew member on the set of Rust, Alec Baldwin’s daughter has received ‘abhorrent and threatening’ messages.
On Thursday, October 21, Baldwin fired a prop gun on the set of the 19th century western film, accidentally killing cinematographer Halyna Hutchins and injuring the film’s director Joel Souza.
Despite being unaware the gun had live ammunition inside, Baldwin has been a target of trolling, from the likes of Donald Trump Jr and others.
However, Baldwin’s daughter, Ireland, has also become the subject of online abuse, off the back of having publicly defended the her father.
Having previously taken to Instagram to defend her father, in her latest post, Ireland took to the platform to share the extent of the abuse with her followers.
A screenshot of a comment made to her in relation to her father was accompanied by the caption: ‘Amongst some of the most abhorrent and threatening comments, emails, text messages, and voicemails I’ve been getting… this beautiful comment stands alone. I know my dad, you simply don’t. I love you, Dad.’
The post shows a message sent by Tracey Nolan, who commented on a time she worked with Ireland’s father.
She said:
So about a million years ago, I was working in the production office in Toronto of the company that was making the Thomas the Tank Engine movie that he did. I’ve dealt with typing up some pretty goofy celebrity riders in my day but NOT your dads.
He only wanted to make sure he had milk and cereal in his hotel room for when his daughter was visiting. That was it. That was the whole rider. I’ll always remember that.
The post has amassed more than 25,000 likes and plenty of comments, with other users commenting in support of Ireland. One said: ‘Be strong girl. Praying for you, your dad and your family.’
Another wrote:
This is so cute! And I know it’s hard, but please don’t let sh*tty people’s hurtful words upset you. They don’t know you or your family. YOU know you are good people and where your intentions lie. So many people support your family right now. Sending you all the love!
A third commented: ‘Someday soon, I hope you are peacefully enjoying a bowl of cereal with your dad.’
No charges have yet been filed as a result of the accidental fatal shooting, and Baldwin has issued a statement saying he is ‘fully cooperating with the police investigation to address how this tragedy occurred’.
A petition has since been started to ban real firearms on set as a result of Hutchins’ death, which has been signed by more than 60,000 at time of writing.
If you have experienced a bereavement and would like to speak with someone in confidence contact Cruse Bereavement Care via their national helpline on 0808 808 1677
Most Read StoriesMost Read
Topics: Film and TV, Alec Baldwin, no-article-matching, Rust, Shooting
CreditsMetro and 1 other
Metro
Alec Baldwin’s daughter Ireland reveals ‘abhorrent and threatening’ messages of abuse as she defends dad after shooting
@irelandbasingerbaldwin/ Instagram
Amongst some of the most abhorrent and threatening comments, emails, text messages, and voicemails I’ve been getting... this beautiful comment stands alone. I know my dad, you simply don’t. I love you, Dad ❤️