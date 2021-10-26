Alec Baldwin’s Rust Production Standstill Is A ‘Pause Rather Than An End’

Alamy

Production on Rust has been paused, not cancelled, after Alec Baldwin accidentally shot and killed Halyna Hutchins.

The cinematographer, 42, died last Thursday, October 21, when 63-year-old Baldwin was ‘practicing a cross-draw’ with his weapon and the gun went off, killing Hutchins and injuring director Joel Souza, 48, who was standing behind her at the time of the incident.

Worldwide coverage has swirled around the set of Rust, with details constantly emerging about the moments preceding the incident and the response from the DP’s family, gun-rights activists and others likening it to Brandon Lee’s death during The Crow‘s production.

Crew members on Rust were informed on Sunday, October 24, that production would be halted pending a full investigation into Hutchins’ death. An email said the team had ‘made the decision to wrap the set at least until the investigations are complete,’ People reports.

‘Although our hearts are broken, and it is hard to see beyond the horizon, this is, at the moment, a pause rather than an end. The spirit that brought us all to this special place remains,’ it added, also noting Souza is recovering and they’re ‘supporting him however we can’.

The team will also be matching any donations from the Rust crew to the Halyna Hutchins Scholarship Fund set up by her family. While ‘limited in our ability to say anything further publicly or privately’ due to it being an ongoing investigation, an internal review of the production’s safety protocols is also being conducted.

In a statement following the incident, Baldwin said, ‘There are no words to convey my shock and sadness regarding the tragic accident that took the life of Halyna Hutchins, a wife, mother and deeply admired colleague of ours.

‘I’m fully cooperating with the police investigation to address how this tragedy occurred and I am in touch with her husband, offering my support to him and his family. My heart is broken for her husband, their son, and all who knew and loved Halyna.’

