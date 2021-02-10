Alex Trebek's Jeopardy! Wardrobe Donated To Ex-Homeless Men Looking For Work Sony Pictures Television/The Doe Fund

Alex Trebek’s Jeopardy! wardrobe has been donated to formerly homeless men getting back into work.

In a series of tweets posted yesterday, February 10, the official Jeopardy! Twitter account said the game show and Trebek’s family have donated a large portion of the late host’s wardrobe to nonprofit The Doe Fund.

The Doe Fund provides paid transitional work, housing and support for people with histories of homelessness, incarceration and substance abuse.

‘The donation includes: 14 suits, 58 dress shirts, 300 neckties, 25 polo shirts, 14 sweaters, 9 sports coats, 9 pairs of dress shoes, 15 belts, 2 parkas, and 3 pairs of dress slacks,’ a tweet said.

The items were picked out and packed by his son, Matthew, who worked with the show’s costume designer to make the decisions.

The show’s executive producer, Mike Richards, told People that helping those in need was one of Trebek’s last missions.

‘During his last day on set, Alex extolled the virtues of everyone opening up their hands and their hearts to those who are suffering. Donating his wardrobe to those who are working to rebuild their lives is the perfect way to begin to honour that last request,’ Richards said.

Jeapordy! said the clothes will be distributed to participants of The Doe Fund’s re-entry program – Ready, Willing and Able – for men to wear at job interviews.

The donations were welcomed by the nonprofit, which said the men it serves are ‘too often in need of professional attire’.

‘We are so thankful for this generous donation! This support is so crucial to the men we serve, who we provide the career training and work experience to find steady employment but are too often in need of professional attire. A huge thank you to the Trebek family,’ The Doe Fund said.

Trebek, who hosted the game show for 37 seasons, passed away in November 2020 from pancreatic cancer.

Saman Javed

At the peak of his career, he received the Daytime Emmy Award for Outstanding Game Show Host seven times for his work on Jeopardy!.

Helping the homeless was a top priority of Trebek’s when he was alive. In 2020 he donated $500,000 to a shelter for homeless seniors.

‘Homelessness is a serious problem. I wanted to do something, so I researched this charity, visited their facility and personally saw the good work they are doing and wanted to help,’ he previously told People.

‘We have been so floored by the Trebek family’s incredible generosity. We also understand the hardship they’re overcoming; just two weeks ago, we lost our founder and longtime president to cancer. We know both George and Alex are guardian angels smiling down on the men we serve,’ The Doe Fund said in another tweet.

