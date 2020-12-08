Alfred Molina Confirmed To Return As Doctor Octopus In Spider-Man 3

Sony Pictures Releasing

Alfred Molina is officially returning as Doctor Octopus in Tom Holland’s Spider-Man 3.

The actor first portrayed Otto Octavius in 2004’s Spider-Man 2, Sam Raimi’s acclaimed superhero sequel starring Tobey Maguire as the wall-crawler.

After reports that Jamie Foxx will be reprising his role of Electro, as seen in Andrew Garfield’s The Amazing Spider-Man 2, it’s clear there’s something crazy happening behind the scenes at Marvel. Do I smell… a live-action Spider-Verse?

Doctor Octopus Sony Pictures Releasing

The news comes from The Hollywood Reporter, following GWW‘s claim that Molina had been spotted on-set of Jon Watts’ sequel to Far From Home.

Foxx appeared to confirm he had been cast in Holland’s third solo outing as Spidey, even posting an Instagram photo which appeared to show the three Spider-Men side-by-side. He has since retreated from this, and little has been said about it since.

The cast for the threequel, untitled at the time of writing, is starting to stack up. Foxx and Molina will join Holland, Zendaya, Marisa Tomei, Jacob Batalon and Tony Revolori. Also, after his surprise appearance at the end of Far From Home, it’s likely we’ll see JK Simmons’ J. Jonah Jameson again.

J. Jonah Jameson Sony Pictures Releasing

Benedict Cumberbatch has been confirmed to appear as Doctor Strange, said to be filling the mentor role once occupied by Robert Downey Jr.’s Tony Stark. However, with previous villains aboard the film, the Sherlock actor’s role has opened itself up to a lot of speculation.

Considering the shocking ending of the previous film, opening up Peter Parker to pursuit from law enforcement and other nefarious forces (perhaps the Sinister Six?), it’s sensible to suggest Doctor Strange may assist Spidey in escaping into other universes, such as that of Maguire’s friendly neighbourhood hero or Garfield’s.

A recent video released by Sony Channel Latinoamérica seemed to imply we’ll be seeing our three live-action Spider-Men team-up in the upcoming film.

The translation of the teaser’s captions reads: ‘Who is your favourite Spider-Man? You don’t have to choose – in the Marvel Multiverse, anything can happen. In Spider-Man 3 you will quite possibly see everyone – yes – the three Peter Parkers saving the world together.’

Sony and the cast have been very secretive regarding the project. Jimmy Kimmel asked Zendeya about the three Spider-Men rumour, to which she replied: ‘I can neither confirm or deny.’

Whatever’s happening at Marvel and Sony, the world eagerly awaits more details on Spider-Man 3.

Spider-Man 3 is set for release on December 17, 2021.