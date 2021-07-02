unilad
Alien TV Series Is About ‘Inequality’ And Won’t Feature Ripley

by : Cameron Frew on : 02 Jul 2021 18:09
The upcoming Alien TV series won’t be a Ripley story, and will instead look at ‘inequality’ and class warfare. 

Late last year during Disney’s Investor Day, an Alien show was announced to be in development for FX on Hulu from Fargo and Legion’s Noah Hawley. Few details were shared, other than it being set on Earth, where everyone can hear you scream. ‘Expect a scary thrill ride set not too far in the future here on Earth,’ the company wrote.

While we still don’t have a release date, Hawley has been discussing the series and what fans should expect – or rather, who they shouldn’t hope to see.

In a new interview with Vanity Fair, the showrunner was asked if Sigourney Weaver’s iconic hero would appear, or if the series would be about her at all. ‘It’s not a Ripley story. She’s one of the great characters of all time, and I think the story has been told pretty perfectly, and I don’t want to mess with it,’ he said.

‘It’s a story that’s set on Earth also. The alien stories are always trapped… trapped in a prison, trapped in a space ship. I thought it would be interesting to open it up a little bit so that the stakes of ‘What happens if you can’t contain it?’ are more immediate,’ Hawley added.

He also spoke about how on ‘some level it’s also a story about inequality… you will see what happens when the inequality we’re struggling with now isn’t resolved. If we as a society can’t figure out how to prop each other up and spread the wealth, then what’s going to happen to us?’

There’s no further details on Alien at the time of writing. 

