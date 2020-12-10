20th Century Studios

A brand-new Alien TV series is in development.

Disney has been unveiling new projects in development tonight, December 10, as part of its Investor Day. While focusing on the likes of Star Wars and Marvel, the announcements also reflect the House of Mouse’s acquisition of 20th Century Fox and its attractive assets.

One such project is a new TV series based on iconic sci-fi franchise Alien, with exciting talent set to bring the xenomorph back to our screens.

In a tweet, Disney wrote: ‘Alien is currently in development at @FXNetworks. The first TV series based on the classic film series is helmed by Fargo and Legion‘s @noahhawley. Expect a scary thrill ride set not too far in the future here on Earth.’

The xenomorph was last seen in 2017’s Alien: Covenant, and the franchise has remained rather dormant ever since Disney’s acquisition.

In a recent interview with Deadline, Hawley was rather coy about being involved in the enterprise. ‘I know that there’s an effort to reshuffle a lot of things post-Disney takeover and it was a conversation that I had a couple years back,’ he said.

Alien 20th Century Studios

He added: ‘And I have not in the last few weeks been having those conversations about it. But I know that like any studio that there’s a great desire to make the most of one’s library so I wouldn’t be surprised to see something like that.’

There’s currently no release date for the Alien TV show. While not confirmed, it’s expected it will be available on Disney+ via Star in the UK, the platform’s new service which is set to host more adult content.

