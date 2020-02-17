Alison Brie Teases Community Movie After ‘Interesting’ Phone Call

Alison Brie Teases Community Movie Over 'Interesting' Phone Call Sony Pictures Television

It’s difficult to believe the brilliantly quirky Community graduated from our screens a full five years ago.

Way ahead of its time, this tale of a bunch of community college misfits was one of the most fun and inventive shows of all time; experimenting with formats as varied as stop-motion, mockumentary and Godfather spoofs.

In what is some truly fantastic news, it looks like we haven’t seen the last of Jeff, Britta, Abed, Troy, Annie, Shirley and Pierce. Alison Brie – who played sweetly innocent Annie – has just dropped some major hints about a potential movie reunion…

Community Sony Pictures Television

During a Reddit ‘ask me anything’ forum with Horse Girl director and screenwriter Jeff Baena, Brie teased the prospect of Community hitting the silver screen.

One curious fan asked:

Hey Alison, any news about the Community movie?

To this, Brie replied:

Actually got an interesting call about it this week… stay tuned…

Alison Brie u/jeffbaena/Reddit

In November 2019, each of the core Community cast members – apart from Donald Glover – appeared at LA’s Vulture Festival, where they pledged to do a movie if Dan Harmon was the one to write it.

This promise came after Harmon joked that if he was to write the script, half the cast members would end up dropping out. However, those present at the event seemed enthusiastic about reforming their study group.

In June 2019, Brie spoke with Pop Culture about being totally up for ‘six seasons and a movie’, suggesting Netflix as the ideal platform:

Yeah, I think I would. I mean, look, it’s like, are we going to do the movie? I feel like if the Community movie ever gets made, it should just be made for Netflix, and it would be fun to do, but, I think it would be best if we could get everyone to do it, so I feel like that might be difficult.

She added:

I love my Community family. We still talk all the time. I was just texting Joel McHale yesterday — we have our group — our group text is going constantly. I love those guys. We’re a family. I would love. I’m always down for the idea of that.

Community Sony Pictures Television

Bold, hilarious and packed with knowing pop culture references, Community quite rightly holds a loyal cult following to this day, and is so damn smart it deserves a college diploma of its own.

Honestly, I couldn’t be happier that we might be returning for another term at Greendale Community College…