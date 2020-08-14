All Five Seasons Of Misfits Are Coming To Netflix Next Month

Misfits TV series E4

You sick bastard, all five seasons of the cult series Misfits are coming to Netflix UK and Ireland next month.

Before Umbrella Academy and Game Of Thrones, Robert Sheehan and Iwan Rheon cut their teeth as flawed superheroes Nathan and Simon in the British sci-fi comedy-drama.

For the uninitiated, the hilariously dark show aired on E4 between 2009 and 2013.

It follows a group of young offenders who come together during community service after gaining superpowers in an electrical storm.

As well as Sheehan and Rheon, aka Klaus Hargreeves and Ramsay Bolton, the show stars a host of well-known actors.

These include Joe Gilgun, who plays Woody in This Is England, and Antonia Thomas, who plays Dr. Claire Browne in The Good Doctor.

As well as Nathan Stewart-Jarrett, who stars as Ian in Utopia, and Lauren Socha, who appeared in the Arctic Monkeys’ music video for When The Sun Goes Down.

Whether you were a fan back in the day or a complete Misfits newbie, you’ll be able to binge the cult series from Tuesday, September 15.

Announcing the drop on Twitter, Netflix wrote: ‘ROBERT SHEEHAN NEWS: If S2 of The Umbrella Academy didn’t scratch your itch, *all five* seasons of Misfits will be coming to Netflix UK on 15 September.’

Many fans were delighted by the news, with one tweeting: ‘Absolute love Misfits, Klaus is like a PG13 version of Nathan.’

Someone else said: ‘The first 2 seasons were epic! He’ll still always be Nathan to me.’

A third added: ‘Never mind Robert Sheehan. Joe Gilgun is amazing in series 3 to 5.’

Of course, if you can’t wait that long for your Robert Sheehan fix, you can always catch him in the second series of The Umbrella Academy, which premiered last month.

The Netflix drama, adapted from emo legend and My Chemical Romance singer Gerard Way’s graphic novels, follows a family of dysfunctional superheroes (sound familiar?), with Sheehan playing the flamboyant Klaus Hargreeves, aka Number Four.

You can catch Misfits on Netflix UK and Ireland from Tuesday, September 15, while both seasons of The Umbrella Academy are available to stream right now.