All Of Anthony Hopkins' Hannibal Movies Are Now On Netflix Orion Pictures

Here’s your perfect Friday night: some fava beans, a nice Chianti and all of Anthony Hopkins’ Hannibal Lecter movies, available to watch on Netflix now.

Advert

Thomas Harris’ notorious cannibal was first brought to life on-screen in 1986’s Manhunter by Brian Cox. However, despite how excellent that film is, it’s Hopkins’ take on the character that made him an icon.

His first performance as Hannibal in 1991’s The Silence of the Lambs earned him an Oscar. Later, in 2001, he’d reprise the role in Ridley Scott’s sequel Hannibal, before returning for a prequel a year later in Red Dragon. Now, you can binge them all on Netflix.

Silence of the Lambs Clarice Orion Pictures

The first film follows Clarice Starling (Jodie Foster), an FBI trainee hot on the trail of a serial killer by the name of Buffalo Bill (Ted Levine). However, in order to get inside the head of a murderer, she seeks counsel from imprisoned cannibalistic psychiatrist Dr. Hannibal Lecter (Hopkins).

Advert

It was an unequivocal success, grossing more than $272 million worldwide off the back of a tiny $19 million budget, and winning a tidal wave of awards (including Best Picture, Best Director for Jonathan Demme, Best Actor for Hopkins, Best Actress for Foster and Best Adapted Screenplay at the Oscars).

Hannibal 2001 Universal Pictures

Its sequel is an even more violent affair, brutal and even described as ‘tasteless’ by some – but it’s also utterly exhilarating and another immense Hopkins performance. Red Dragon takes place before the previous two movies (based on the book adapted for Manhunter), and makes for a satisfying companion piece with some grisly moments.

The Silence of the Lambs, Hannibal and Red Dragon are all available on Netflix now.