All Of Seinfeld Has Just Been Released On Netflix

Legendary American comedy Seinfeld has arrived on Netflix and is available to watch worldwide.

Seinfeld, the classic American sitcom starring Jerry Seinfeld, Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Jason Alexander and Michael Richards has at long last made it onto Netflix with all nine seasons and 180 episodes available to stream right now.

Netflix bought the global rights to Seinfeld in September 2019. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the streaming giant spent $500 million to get the rights to the ‘show about nothing’, which had previously belonged to Hulu in the US and Amazon in several other countries.

This is a huge deal both in terms of money and just how big Seinfeld was when it was on. To put things into context, it was bigger than Friends, that other famous sitcom about people living in New York, when both were on TV during the 90s.

According to Screen Rant, it was Seinfeld that consistently pulled in the larger audiences at the time, being watched by 26.6 million people on average compared to an average of 23.6 million watching Friends.

The Seinfeld finale was also a bigger event, being seen by 76.3 million people, some distance ahead of the 65.9 million who watched the final episode of Friends.

If you’ve seen it before, it’s the perfect time to revisit an old classic, if you haven’t then now’s your chance to get acquainted with one of America’s most legendary sitcoms and see what made Seinfeld so popular.

The move to Netflix also represents Seinfeld’s best chance of making an impact with British audiences. The sitcom never took off in the UK in the same way many other famous US comedies have, but this move could reintroduce it to a new generation.

Any fans hoping Seinfeld’s arrival on Netflix is going to be followed by a cast reunion are going to be disappointed, however. The titular star told People: ‘there’s absolutely nothing going on’.

Still, who wants to watch a reunion when there are 180 episodes of Seinfeld to work your way through on Netflix?