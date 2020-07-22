All Of The Jackass Movies Are Coming To Netflix Next Month Paramount Pictures

There’s never been anything quite like Jackass. A fair few stunt shows have since tried to reheat the recipe for side-splitting, daring antics, but few have succeeded.

Advert

Channelling the spirit of Johnny Knoxville’s gonzo-journalist hero Hunter S. Thompson, the Jackass gang threw themselves into the sort of stunts you should never, ever try at home, all while expertly delivering some of the funniest pranks of all time.

Now you can relieve some of your favourite moments for yourself, with all the Jackass movies about to hurtle into your Netflix account at breakneck speed.

On July 21, Netflix announced that ‘Jackass 1-3.5′ would be crash landing in August, bringing us many of the gang’s most memorable adventures.

Advert

As a reminder, the first instalment – Jackass: The Movie (2002) – sees Steve-O attempt to tightrope across an alligator enclosure, while Jackass Number Two (2006) includes a scene where Chris Pontius’s penis was placed inside a puppet to encourage a snake to bite it.

A fourth Jackass is scheduled for release in 2021, as a way of celebrating 20 years since the show first aired on MTV.

Paramount Pictures

Speaking with Loudwire back in July 2019, Steve-O said:

I don’t know what’s gonna happen, but I do know that we’re approaching the 20-year anniversary of when Jackass first came out on MTV and I do know that there’s an urge, an idea to commemorate that anniversary in some way. It could be small, it could be big.

As per Deadline, in the wake of the pandemic, Paramount has moved the release-date from March 5, 2021, release to July 2, 2021.