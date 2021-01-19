All Seasons Of The Muppet Show Coming To Disney+ February 19
Anyone who loves to do a Kermit the Frog impression is about to get a lot more material because all five seasons of The Muppet Show will be available on Disney+ next month.
The arrival of the show will mark the first time the final two seasons have been released on home entertainment, allowing families or even just grown adults everywhere to experience everything the muppets have to offer.
The series will round out an entire Muppet collection on Disney+, which already includes movies, shorts, and hit series Muppets Now.
Check out a teaser for the announcement below:
The Muppet Show, created by Jim Henson, features some of the most recognisable characters from children’s television, including Kermit the Frog, Miss Piggy, Fozzie Bear, Gonzo and the Swedish Chef.
Its arrival on the streaming service comes more than 40 years after the show originally premiered in 1976, when it introduced the world to its alternative portrayal of the classic variety show with a mix of original songs, sketches and guest stars.
Kermit himself has expressed his excitement to be appearing on Disney+, Deadline reports, as he commented:
It’s going to be great to welcome back longtime fans, and to give a new generation of fans a chance to see how we got our start, how Miss Piggy became a star and so much more.
Today, I’m proud to say: ‘It’s time to play the music, light the lights and meet the Muppets on Disney Plus tonight!’
And as for Statler and Waldorf, the two old guys in the balcony, I can only add: ‘Sorry, guys, but… here we go again.’
The Muppet Show will be available to stream from February 19.
