All Seven Seasons Of Once Upon a Time Have Just Dropped On Disney+
Fancy being transported to a land of fairy tales? Or what about a land of fairy tales with a twist, where all the characters have been banished to the real world and robbed of their memories by an Evil Queen?
If so then Once Upon a Time is right up your street, which is great news as the long-running ABC series has finally made its way to Disney+ after spending a few years on Netflix.
One of the show’s creators, Adam Horowitz, took to Twitter on Thursday night, September 17, to confirm the news, telling his followers all seven seasons of Once Upon a Time would be hitting the streaming service on Friday.
‘For anyone who enjoyed Once Upon a Time and wants to return to Storybrooke, tomorrow all 7 seasons/158 episodes are available to stream on Disney+,’ Horowitz wrote, before inviting new viewers to let him know what they think. ‘Hope you check it out,’ he added.
Debuting in 2011, the show is set in the fictional seaside town of Storybrooke, Maine, in which the residents – who are actually fairy tale characters – have been unknowingly trapped by a dark curse.
‘New fairy tale characters and old search for true love, find adventure and take sides in the ongoing struggle of good against evil,’ the show’s official synopsis reads. ‘Once Upon A Time is, at its core, a story about hope.’
Edward Kitsis, the show’s co-creator and executive producer, said in a statement:
For us, that’s what a fairy tale is. It’s that ability to think your life will get better. It’s why you buy a lottery ticket—because if you win you get to tell your boss that you’re quitting and you get to move to Paris or wherever and be who you always wanted to be.
And that’s Cinderella, right? One day she’s sweeping up and the next she’s going to the ball. Adam [Horowitz] and I just wanted to write about something hopeful that for one hour a week allows one to put everything aside and have that feeling that your dreams just may come true.
Basically, if you want to see Snow White, Rumplestiltskin, Captain Hook and many more as you’ve never seen them before, head on over to Disney+ now.
