All Seven Seasons Of Once Upon a Time Have Just Dropped On Disney+

For us, that’s what a fairy tale is. It’s that ability to think your life will get better. It’s why you buy a lottery ticket—because if you win you get to tell your boss that you’re quitting and you get to move to Paris or wherever and be who you always wanted to be.

And that’s Cinderella, right? One day she’s sweeping up and the next she’s going to the ball. Adam [Horowitz] and I just wanted to write about something hopeful that for one hour a week allows one to put everything aside and have that feeling that your dreams just may come true.