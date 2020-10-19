All The Bourne Films Are Coming To Netflix This Week Universal Pictures

Would you rather spend your weekend doing whatever it is you currently have planned, or watching Matt Damon attempting to figure out his past while being caught in a non-stop whirlwind of fights, car stunts and intense chases?

I hope your answer is the latter, because the entire Jason Bourne collection is coming to Netflix UK this week, giving fans access to almost 10 hours of non-stop action.

Advert

The streaming service announced the news on Twitter today, October 19, alongside a whole host of other titles including series two of the rebooted Unsolved Mysteries, Lily James’ Rebecca, Apollo 13 and Bridget Jones 2.

There’s definitely something for everyone, but with its intrigue, suspense and surprises the Bourne Collection has it all, so save yourself the scrolling time and settle in.

The Bourne Collection kicked off with the 2002 film The Bourne Identity, starring Damon as Bourne, a trained assassin with no memory of his past. Damon returned to the role for The Bourne Supremacy (2004) and The Bourne Ultimatum (2007), before turning the spotlight over to Jeremy Renner in 2012’s The Bourne Legacy.

Advert

Damon returned to the action in 2016 with the latest instalment of the franchise, named after its titular character.

Jason Bourne Universal Pictures

The first three films were well received by fans and secured Damon’s position as an action star, though after a successful run of ratings and reviews the franchise hit a bump with The Bourne Legacy, which received a rating of just 55% on Rotten Tomatoes.

Damon’s return didn’t seem to do much for the franchise as Jason Bourne earned a score of 54%, though fans no doubt enjoyed seeing the actor return to the beloved role.

Advert

The Bourne Collection will be available to stream on Netflix from Friday, October 23.