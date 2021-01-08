Allison Hammond Makes Mortifying Dead Dog Gaffe When Talking To Graham Norton ITV

We’ve all gone through those awkward first day moments at a new job, where we get everyone’s name wrong and get mixed up with the coffee machine.

But when you’re a brand new co-host on This Morning, the pressure is much higher.

Advert 10

The hilarious and extremely likeable Allison Hammond has just made her debut as a Friday co-host on the beloved daytime TV show, alongside former presenter of The X Factor, Dermot O’Leary.

The pair have now taken over from Eamonn Holmes and Ruth Langsford, and fans were very much looking forward to seeing them in action. However, in classic Allison style, their very first show contained a hilarious and rather mortifying gaffe.

You can check it out here:

Advert 10

One of the guests on the show was presenter and author Graham Norton, and Allison brought up that she had last seen him when he was out walking his dog.

In her usual friendly way, she asked:

I miss you. I love you. The last time I saw you, you were with your dog, out and about. I’ve just been told I’m going to get a four-legged friend. Have you still got your dog?

To this, Graham simply replied:

Advert 10

No, dead.

Dermot and Graham then burst out laughing, while Allison said, ‘I’m so sorry, I’m absolutely devastated!’. Luckily, everyone was able to see the funny side.