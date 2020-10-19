Alyssa Wapanatâhk Cast As Tiger Lily In Disney’s Peter Pan Remake

Alyssa Wapanatâhk Cast As 'Reimagined' Tiger Lily In Peter Pan Remake Alyssa Wapanatâhk/Facebook/Disney

Canadian actress Alyssa Wapanatâhk has been cast as Tiger Lily in Disney’s live-action remake of Peter Pan.

The 1953 film, based on J.M. Barrie’s famous novel, introduced Tiger Lily as the princess of Neverland’s tribe, daughter of the imposing chief and loyal friend of Peter.

Wapanatâhk will bring the formerly animated character to life with her feature-film debut in the live-action adaptation, titled Peter Pan and Wendy, with Tiger Lily said to be ‘reimagined’ for the new film.

A member of the Cree (Nêhiyaw) First Nation, Wapanatâhk began acting when she was 16 years old and went on to appear in a number of short films including The Turning Point and Swansong.

Adding to her credits, she also recently wrote, produced and directed the short film Napes Kasêkipatwât / The Boy And The Braid, which became one of the first-ever recipients of the Telus Indigenous Storyteller Edition grants.

Wapanatâhk shared the news of her casting online, where she wrote she was ‘so excited for this new journey.’ The actor is the latest to be cast in the Peter Pan remake, which also stars Alexander Molony (The Reluctant Landlord) as Peter and Ever Anderson (Resident Evil: The Final Chapter) as Wendy.

Black-ish star Yara Shahidi will play Tinker Bell, while Jude Law looks set to take on the role of Captain Hook.

Peter Pan is one of the latest Disney films getting a live-action remake, following the releases of Cinderella, The Jungle Book and Mulan, among others. As well as Peter and Wendy, Disney is also working on The Little Mermaid and Cruella, a new spin on the classic 101 Dalmations.

The original movies remain available to stream on Disney+, though Peter Pan was among the titles that were recently updated on the streaming service to include a racism warning.

Peter Pan Disney

Along with Dumbo and The Jungle Book, Disney noted the films included ‘negative depictions and/or mistreatment of people or cultures’; stereotypes which ‘were wrong then and are wrong now’.

The 1953 film saw Native Americans be referred to as ‘redskins’, and Peter and the Lost Boys dance in headdresses in a ‘form of mockery and appropriation of Native peoples’ culture and imagery.’

Tiger Lily Disney

The company stated that it wanted to ‘acknowledge’ the harmful impact of the content to allow viewers to learn from it and ‘create a more inclusive future together’.

Peter and Wendy will be directed by David Lowery (Pete’s Dragon), from a script he co-wrote with Toby Halbrooks.