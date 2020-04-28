Amanda Knox Criticises The Public’s Quick Judgement Of Tiger King’s Carole Baskin

The police reports, that altered power of attorney, the way she laughs…How could she not be guilty?

That sentiment is perhaps best encapsulated in this viral TikTok video parody, featuring the lyrics: “Carole Baskin killed her husband, wacked him. Can’t convince me that it didn’t happen. Fed him to tigers, they snacking. What’s happening.”

In the midst of this, I keep reminding myself: What do I know of Carole Baskin—or any of these people—aside from what I’ve seen in this documentary? The answer: nothing.