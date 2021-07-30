Amanda Knox Slams Matt Damon For ‘Profiting’ Off Her Murder Trial

@amamaknox/Instagram/PA Images

Amanda Knox has taken to Twitter to slam Matt Damon for ‘profiting’ off of her murder trial in new film Stillwater.

The film was directed by Tom McCarthy and has been labelled by the press as ‘the Amanda Knox saga’.

Knox has not only slammed Damon, but has also called out McCarthy, for ‘profiting’ off her wrongful murder conviction and for her name being mentioned in interviews ahead of the film’s release.

In a Twitter thread, published on July 29, Knox questioned her sense of ownership over her own identity. She wrote: ‘Does my name belong to me? My face? What about my life? My story? Why does my name refer to events I had no hand in?’ She went on to accuse the film of profiting off of her ‘name, face and story’ and her consent not having been sought prior to the making of such a film.

34-year-old Knox spent nearly four years in an Italian prison after being convicted for the murder of Meredith Kercher in 2007. She was later acquitted in 2015. The premise for the film was indeed inspired directly by the events surrounding Amanda Knox, with director McCarthy telling Vanity Fair the case fascinated him.

He said:

There were so many characters around the case that I really followed pretty closely. But really the first thing that I took away from it was, what would that be like as an American student to go over [to Europe] for what should be one of the most exciting moments in a young-adult life and to find yourself in that tragedy? There were just so many layers to that story that kept anyone who was following pretty riveted… Who are the people that are visiting [her], and what are those relationships? Like, what’s the story around the story?

However, despite McCarthy’s interest in the Amanda Knox case, he became most interested in her relationship with her father. So with the help of French writers Thomas Bidegain and Noé Debré, McCarthy took a more fictional approach to the story, simply cantering it around the premise of the original and true events.

McCarthy said he and the team of writers decided to ‘leave the Amanda Knox case behind’, to take the facts of an American woman studying abroad, becoming involved in ‘sensational’ crime and ending up in jail and ‘fictionalize everything around it’.

Unlike Knox, in Stillwater, college student Allison, played by Abigail Breslin, has been imprisoned for five years for a violent crime in Marseille, France, rather than Perugia, Italy. Allison, unlike Knox, does not have strong support from her family, Damon playing her estranged father who flies in from Oklahoma to try and help.

Damon’s depiction of the student’s father is presented as a far cry from the image of Knox’s father that the public saw in the media. A creative decision was made to make Damon’s role a stereotypical ‘roughneck’ American, so that the film could explore racial and political tensions when he arrives in France. In comparison, Knox’s actual father, Curt Knox, was her most vocal supporter during the time she served in prison.

Despite this, Knox still expressed her distaste and upset at the film using her story and mentioning her name within interviews.

She subsequently posted a series of ‘small requests’ on the Twitter thread, from asking people to not blame her for ‘the fact that others put the focus on me instead of Meredith’ to, ‘Don’t do what @deadinepete did when reviewing #STILLWATER for @deadline, referring to me as a convicted murderer while conveniently leaving out my acquittal.’

Knox went on to say: ‘Director Tom McCarthy tells Vanity Fair, “he couldn’t help but imagine how it would feel to be in Knox’s shoes.”… But that didn’t inspire him to ask me how it felt to be in my shoes.’

Despite the differences in the film’s characterisations and storyline, Knox wondered: ‘Is the character based on me actually innocent?’

She concludes by analysing the end of the film and the character’s subsequent verdict. She says: ‘How do you think that impacts my reputation?’

Despite Knox’s disapproval of the film, Stillwater starring Matt Damon and directed by Tom McCarthy was released today, July 30.