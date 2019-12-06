Amazon Posts And Then Deletes New Trailer For The Boys Season 2

Amazon Prime

Amazon dropped the first peek at the second ultra-bloody, superhero-spanking season of The Boys – and then deleted it.

Based on Darick Robertson and Garth Ennis’s wild comic of the same name, with producers Seth Rogen and Evan Goldberg, The Boys was already renewed for a second season before the series debuted on Amazon Prime.

We’ve had tidbits, clips and cast photos at the end of production – now, we have a full trailer. Alas, Amazon deleted it – but don’t worry, we’ve got it.

Check out the first – deleted – trailer for The Boys below (warning: graphic violence):

The series revolves around a group of madcap vigilantes focused on exposing and fighting corrupt superheroes who are worshipped among the public.

The teaser trailer opens with a grim slow-mo shot of Homelander (Antony Starr) floating down to Earth, blood-soaked and forlorn. The sombre tone doesn’t stay around for long – soon, we descend into trademark mayhem.

Amazon Prime

All of the cast make an appearance: Karl Urban (Billy Butcher), Jack Quaid (Hughie Campbell), Erin Moriarty (Annie January), Dominique McElligott (Queen Maeve) and many others.

There’s even a glimpse of Terror the dog, Billy’s canine sidekick who only made a brief cameo in the first season.

Amazon Prime

As for why the trailer was deleted – there’s a slightly rough feeling to it. Some of the sound mixing doesn’t seem quite right, so there’s every chance it was accidentally scheduled for posting without the last minute refinements required.

It quickly became one of Prime’s most-binged shows in its first two weeks of streaming, maintaining an 83% Certified Fresh score on Rotten Tomatoes (plus a 94% audience rating).

Amazon Prime

Speaking to ComicBook about the next season, Quaid said ‘no-one is ready’.

The actor explained:

Oh man, no one is ready for season two. It’s just absolutely bonkers. I’ll just put it this way, the scale is a lot bigger. I think we’ve topped season one, in terms of insane moments that make you say: ‘What the hell?’ I’ve done things this season that are definite firsts for me in my career, and I probably won’t do them again since. Definitely a moment… I can’t give it away, but when you see it, you’ll know what I’m talking about.

Amazon has plenty of material to mine for future seasons; the comicbook ran for 72 issues, not counting additional mini-series.

According to the trailer and Urban himself, the second season of The Boys will be ‘on yer telle Mid 2020’.

If you have a story you want to tell, send it to UNILAD via [email protected]