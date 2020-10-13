Amazon Prime Day 2020: UNILAD’s Best Entertainment Deals

Prime Day Entertainment Thumb Adult Swim/Universal Pictures/Paramount Pictures

It’s Amazon Prime Day! To save you the hassle, we’ve picked out the very best DVDs, Blu-Rays and 4K Ultra HD movies and boxsets on sale.

Just what is this lucrative event, I hear you ask? Prime Day is an annual event for Prime members, with absolutely incredible savings on a wide array of products, whether it be entertainment, homeware, electronics or even groceries.

It lasts from October 13-14, with the first load of discounts dropping at midnight. Some tips to bear in mind: be quick (obviously), get deal alerts via Amazon’s app so you don’t miss anything, keep an eye out for blue deal badges and make sure you ask Alexa for your best Prime Day Deals.

Amazon Prime Day Amazon

Here’s the important bit: all deals are exclusive to Amazon Prime members. Prime costs £7.99 a month and gives you access to Prime Video and free next-day delivery on qualifying items shipped by Amazon. You can cancel at any time. Click here to sign-up to Amazon Prime.

UNILAD’s hand-picked Prime Day entertainment deals

Yes, we know, physical media sometimes feels like an archaic concept. Why bother buying discs when you can just stream on Prime Video or another platform? Speaking of, you can subscribe to Prime Video Channels like BFI Player and STARZPLAY for three months for just 99p as part of Prime Day.

However, the simple answers are: Blu-Rays are cool, and you absolutely own them. If there’s ever an issue with your internet, you can rely on your trusty discs to get you through the slump. To celebrate the benefits of physical copies, we’ve rounded up the greatest steals from this year’s sale.

£6.01 off Bad Boys Triple Pack (Blu-Ray), now £13.99

Bad Boys 2 Sony Pictures Releasing

Grab your Tropical Fruit Bubblicious and Skittles – on this fine Prime Day, you’re saving more than £5 on the Bad Boys Triple Pack. That’s three whole adventures with Mike and Marcus for less than £5 each.

Born under the explosive purview of Michael Bay, Will Smith and Martin Lawrence’s gun-toting, drug-stomping cops made a comeback in this year’s Bad Boys for Life. You can all three films together now. ‘This sh*t just got real.’

Was: £20 Now: £13.99

£10.80 off Breaking Bad: The Complete Series (Blu-Ray), now £25.20

breaking bad Sony Pictures Television

While Breaking Bad soared to worldwide popularity via streaming services, will your DVD collection ever be truly complete without one of the best TV shows ever made?

Each season costs just more than £5. For that price, you can watch the rise and fall of Walter White as he fully transforms into Heisenberg in crisp 1080p. If you want to complete your collection, make sure you pre-order El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie.

Was: £36 Now: £25.20

£8.84 off Brooklyn Nine-Nine Season 1–6 (DVD), now £32.19

Brooklyn Nine-Nine NBC

While still on-going, Prime Day is the perfect opportunity to pick up the first six seasons of Brooklyn Nine-Nine, the hit police sitcom from the makers of Parks and Recreation and The Office.

Stick on the boxset, get comfy and binge the first mishaps, heists laughs between Jake Peralta, Raymond Holt and the rest of Brooklyn’s finest precinct.

Was: £41.03 Now: £32.19

£26.70 off Fast & Furious 1–8 (4K UHD + Blu-Ray), now £62.29

Fast and Furious Universal Pictures

Sometimes, you just need a distraction. Something to take your mind off the woes of the everyday world, something wild, crazy, like Wacky Races with more guns. With that criteria, a Fast and Furious marathon is in order.

This 4K boxset has seen a huge drop of more than £25. Watching the franchise’s evolution from a street racing, Point Break-esque thriller to The Rock pushing a torpedo away with his bare hands is worth the price. Prepare for tears on the seventh entry.

Was: £88.99 Now: £62.29

£13.33 off Jurassic Park Trilogy (4K UHD + Blu-Ray), now £31.11

Universal Pictures

God creates dinosaurs, God destroys dinosaurs, God creates man, man destroys God, man… buys the Jurassic Park Trilogy on 4K UHD and Blu-Ray.

Jurassic World: Dominion has been delayed until 2022. It’ll be a while before we enjoy Isla Nublar’s inhabitants on the big screen again – for now, dive back into the original trilogy. ‘Life, uh, finds a way.’

Was: £44.44 Now: £31.11

£26.70 off Mission: Impossible – The 6-Movie Collection (4K UHD + Blu-Ray + Bonus Disc), now £62.29

Paramount Pictures

Tom Cruise is currently filming Mission: Impossible 7 and 8 back-to-back. So far, we’ve seen him drive off a ramp on a mountain and sit casually on a speeding train, so it’s par for the course.

In the meantime, you can watch his daredevil behaviour escalate from rock climbing, to scaling the Burj Khalifa, to hanging on the outside of a plane and later flying an actual helicopter in the Mission: Impossible collection.

Was: £88.99 Now: £62.29

£5.03 off Once Upon a Time in… Hollywood (4K UHD + Blu-Ray), now £19.96

Brad Pitt Once Upon a Time in Hollywood 2 Sony Pictures Releasing

Quentin Tarantino’s penultimate film is pure movie magic; a beautifully crafted, deliriously cathartic sonnet to Hollywood’s Golden Age with irresistible star power in Leonardo DiCaprio, Brad Pitt and Margot Robbie.

For 161 minutes, you’ll roam the sun-kisses streets of a pre-Manson Los Angeles, with the Family on the rise and a TV actor’s career on its way out. One of the director’s greatest films in pristine 4K.

Was: £24.99 Now: £19.96

£18.30 off Parks & Recreation – Seasons 1-7: The Complete Series (21-disc box set) (DVD), now £42.69

Parks and Recreation NBC

I could talk about how Parks & Recreation is easily one of the funniest sitcoms to have graced TV. I could evangelise about Ron Swanson’s love of meat, whisky and woodwork.

I could praise Amy Poehler’s comic talents to the high heavens, and how effortlessly Adam Scott’s geekery integrated into the cast. Or, I could borrow a timeless quote from Tom: ‘Treat yo’ self!’

Was: £60.99 Now: £42.69

£14.10 off Rick & Morty Season 1–3 (Blu-Ray), now £32.89

Rick and Morty Adult Swim

There’s those who’ve never seen Rick & Morty, and there’s those who have. For one cartoon, it makes a huge difference to your life. Never will pickles look the same, the mere idea of Szechuan sauce will make your eye twitch, no toilet will ever seem quite as peaceful or comfy.

Justin Roiland and Dan Harmon’s acclaimed, beloved Adult Swim series blends science, wicked humour, shocking violence and pathos into a winning package. Wubba Lubba Dub-Dub!

Was: £46.99 Now: £32.89

£16.50 off Shaun of the Dead/Hot Fuzz/The World’s End: The 4K Collection (4K UHD + Blu-Ray), now £38.49

Hot Fuzz Universal Pictures

Edgar Wright’s iconic ‘trilogy’ is one of the most quotable to ever grace the genre of comedy, from ‘waiting for this whole thing to blow over’ in the Winchester to ‘f*ck off up the model village’, ‘Yarp’ and ‘crusty jugglers’. With ease, it veers between zombies, rural cults and robots filled with blue stuff, all brutal yet packed with laughs.

Revisit all three films in this cracking 4K set, and grab a Cornetto from the shop while you’re at it.

Was: £54.99 Now: £38.49

£25.48 off The Big Bang Theory: The Complete Series (Blu-Ray), now £59.47

Big Bang Theory comes to end Warner Bros.

It’s one of the most recognisable modern sitcoms, for better or worse. The Big Bang Theory is comfort material for some, hell for others. Its geekiness can be funny, but as the seasons progressed, it went beyond parody.

Nevertheless, there’s a reason the show lived on for 12 seasons through middling reviews – it’s easy viewing, and for those who grew up alongside the sitcom, this is a superb saving on the entire series.

Was: £84.95 Now: £59.47

