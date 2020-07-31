Amazon Prime’s Lord Of The Rings TV Show Will Include Sauron, Galadriel And Elrond

New Line Cinema

Amazon Prime’s Lord of the Rings TV show is set to feature Sauron, Galadriel and Elrond.

The highly-anticipated series, which is based on J.R.R. Tolkien’s iconic novels, is set to explore the Second Age of Middle Earth, preceding the events of Peter Jackson’s Oscar-winning, beloved film trilogy.

Considering the Second Age lasted for more than 3,000 years, there’s an immense amount of ground to cover, such as the kingdom of Númenor and the creation of the Rings of Power – including the One Ring that spawned the Fellowship.

In a tweet from TheOneRing.net, as per details revealed at Comic-Con, Jurassic Park: Fallen Kingdom’s J.A. Bayona is ‘currently filming in New Zealand, the biggest production in the world to resume filming’ amid the current pandemic.

The post adds that Galadriel, Elrond and Sauron are confirmed for the series, with the cast having a ‘tighter bond’ than ever. However, no specific cast details for the characters have been announced. It’s also reportedly New Zealand’s biggest production ever.

Galadriel Elrond Lord of the Rings New Line Cinema

In the films – The Fellowship of the Ring, The Two Towers and The Return of the King – Galadriel, the elven ‘Lady of Light’, was played by Cate Blanchett while Elrond, Lord of Rivendell, was portrayed by Hugo Weaving. Sauron was voiced by Alan Howard and played by Sala Baker.

In a recent IndieWire interview, Elijah Wood said he’d ‘absolutely’ reprise his role of Frodo if it made sense – however, considering the story the mega-budgeted show is telling, it’s unlikely we’ll see him.

Lord of the Rings Frodo New Line Cinema

Wood explained:

From what I understand, the material they are working on exists chronologically further back in history in the lore of Lord of the Rings or Middle Earth than any characters represented in Lord of the Rings. It sounds more ‘Silmarillion’ era. Not to get nerdy, but it’s the Second Age of Middle Earth.

The Lord of the Rings series is set for release sometime in 2021.

