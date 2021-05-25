unilad
Advert

Amazon Set To Buy MGM Studios For $9 Billion

by : Cameron Frew on : 25 May 2021 11:59
Amazon Set To Buy MGM Studios For $9 BillionMGM Studios

Amazon is nearing a $9 billion deal to acquire MGM Studios, co-owners of James Bond and other iconic franchises. 

The bricks-and-mortar Hollywood studio put itself up for sale at the end of last year, giving itself a price tag of just more than $5 billion. After 97 years, Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer is feeling the weight of must-have content anywhere, anytime, and has been struggling to compete with the big streamers.

Advert

It has a huge release up its sleeve for later this year in the form of No Time To Die, Daniel Craig’s final outing as Bond. Amid constant delays and ballooning marketing budgets, the studio reportedly explored selling the title to Apple and Netflix, but neither side could agree on a price. Soon, however, Amazon could acquire a new Infinity Stone in its marketplace gauntlet.

Amazon is set to buy MGM for between $8.5-9 billion, The Wall Street Journal reports, with an announcement possibly coming this week. It would be the company’s biggest acquisition since 2017, when it bought Whole Foods for $13.7 billion.

What would the deal mean for Amazon? Well, it would hold the keys to both the James Bond and Rocky franchises, as well as The Hobbit, Legally Blonde, The Pink Panther and Stargate. It would also swoop up its plethora of TV shows, such as The Handmaid’s Tale, Fargo, Shark Tank, Survivor, The Real Housewives and The Voice.

Advert

Overall, MGM owns 4,000 film titles, such as Silence of the Lambs, Rain Man, RoboCop and The Terminator, as well as 17,000 hours of television. With Disney continually conquering the world with its monopoly and Netflix’s status as the ultimate household name, not to mention Apple TV+ and its original content, Amazon and MGM would be a powerful combo going forward.

Rumours emerged last year about MGM testing the waters to see if a streaming platform would be interested in buying the distribution rights to No Time To Die, likely a part-home entertainment, part-theatrical deal similar to Apple and Paramount Pictures. However, at a whopping $600 million, nobody was biting.

Daniel Craig in No Time To Die. (Universal Pictures)Universal Pictures

The studio is said to have $2 billion of long-term debt, only made worse by No Time To Die‘s continual delays. However, even including debt, it’s still valued at more than $5 billion, with share prices rising in recent days due to chatter of a deal.

Advert

Meanwhile, production continues on Amazon’s Lord of the Rings TV series, easily its biggest and most high-profile project. With a budget of $465 million, executives have said it’ll need a ‘giant audience’ to make it worthwhile. With MGM’s library, it won’t have problems attracting more subscribers.

If you have a story you want to tell, send it to UNILAD via [email protected]

Most Read StoriesMost Read

Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards 2021 Calling For More Hilarious Snaps
Animals

Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards 2021 Calling For More Hilarious Snaps

Wormhole Tunnels in Spacetime May Be Possible, New Research Suggests
Science

Wormhole Tunnels in Spacetime May Be Possible, New Research Suggests

COVID-19 Lockdowns Led To 95,000 Fewer Air Pollution Deaths, Study Finds
Science

COVID-19 Lockdowns Led To 95,000 Fewer Air Pollution Deaths, Study Finds

Elon Musk’s ‘Magic Is Indistinguishable From Technology’ Tweet Sees Bitcoin Price Stabilise
Technology

Elon Musk’s ‘Magic Is Indistinguishable From Technology’ Tweet Sees Bitcoin Price Stabilise

Cameron Frew

After graduating from Glasgow Caledonian University with an NCTJ and BJTC-accredited Multimedia Journalism degree, Cameron ventured into the world of print journalism at The National, while also working as a freelance film journalist on the side, becoming an accredited Rotten Tomatoes critic in the process. He's now left his Scottish homelands and taken up residence at UNILAD as a journalist.

Topics: Film and TV, Amazon, James Bond, Now

Credits

The Wall Street Journal

  1. The Wall Street Journal

    Amazon Nears Deal to Buy Hollywood Studio MGM

 