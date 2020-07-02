unilad
Amazon Studios Release Cryptic Fallout Teaser

by : Emma Rosemurgey on : 02 Jul 2020 18:06
Bethesda

Amazon Studios has released a cryptic teaser for best selling game franchise Fallout, which is set to land on Prime Video as a television series.

The series will be based on Interplay Productions video game Fallout, which takes place in a post-apocalyptic and retro-futuristic setting.

Check out the trailer here:

After months of negotiations, Amazon Studios licensed the rights to the games, for Jonathan Nolan and Lisa Joy to create their own television adaptation, which has already been signed off for an entire series.

Nolan and Joy’s Kilter Films will produce Fallout alongside Bethesda Games Studios and Bethesda Softworks.

