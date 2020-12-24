Amazon's Lord Of The Rings TV Show Has Reportedly Wrapped Filming New Line Cinema

We’re one step closer to getting the highly anticipated Lord of the Rings TV series, as it seems the creators have wrapped filming.

The show was originally announced in 2017, and over the past three years Amazon has largely remained quiet about what’s in store.

Advert 10

Production finally got underway at the start of this year, but not even Middle-earth – aka New Zealand – was safe from the coronavirus outbreak, as the cast and crew had to shut things down just one month after the series started filming.

Lord of the Rings Frodo New Line Cinema

Thankfully filming was eventually able to resume, and earlier this week director JA Bayona took to Instagram to announce that he’d taken his ‘last photo in New Zealand’. Bayona is serving as director for the series’ first two episodes and will be credited as an executive producer, alongside his producing partner Belén Atienza.

Alongside an image of his feet, the director wrote:

Advert 10

I have no words to thank this extraordinary land and its beautiful people for taking me in this last year and a half. My heart feels a little kiwi now and I can’t wait to be back.

Lord of the rings show appears to have finished filming JA Bayona/Instagram

With Bayona playing such a big role in production, his departure from New Zealand indicates filming has wrapped.

Of course, just because production in New Zealand is finished doesn’t mean the show will arrive any time soon – there’s still all that post-production to do, and with a fantasy series like Lord of the Rings, there’s likely to be a lot of visual effects involved.

Advert 10

Amazon has already confirmed that the series will last more than one season, so it’s likely Bayona will get to bring out his inner-kiwi again before long. For now, however, we’re closer than ever to finally getting a look at the series. Hopefully it will be worth the wait!