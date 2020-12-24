unilad
Advert

Amazon’s Lord Of The Rings TV Show Has Reportedly Wrapped Filming

by : Emily Brown on : 24 Dec 2020 12:20
Amazon's Lord Of The Rings TV Show Has Reportedly Wrapped FilmingAmazon's Lord Of The Rings TV Show Has Reportedly Wrapped FilmingNew Line Cinema

We’re one step closer to getting the highly anticipated Lord of the Rings TV series, as it seems the creators have wrapped filming. 

The show was originally announced in 2017, and over the past three years Amazon has largely remained quiet about what’s in store.

Advert

Production finally got underway at the start of this year, but not even Middle-earth – aka New Zealand – was safe from the coronavirus outbreak, as the cast and crew had to shut things down just one month after the series started filming.

Lord of the Rings FrodoLord of the Rings FrodoNew Line Cinema

Thankfully filming was eventually able to resume, and earlier this week director JA Bayona took to Instagram to announce that he’d taken his ‘last photo in New Zealand’. Bayona is serving as director for the series’ first two episodes and will be credited as an executive producer, alongside his producing partner Belén Atienza.

Alongside an image of his feet, the director wrote:

Advert

I have no words to thank this extraordinary land and its beautiful people for taking me in this last year and a half. My heart feels a little kiwi now and I can’t wait to be back.

Lord of the rings show appears to have finished filmingLord of the rings show appears to have finished filmingJA Bayona/Instagram

With Bayona playing such a big role in production, his departure from New Zealand indicates filming has wrapped.

Of course, just because production in New Zealand is finished doesn’t mean the show will arrive any time soon – there’s still all that post-production to do, and with a fantasy series like Lord of the Rings, there’s likely to be a lot of visual effects involved.

Advert

Amazon has already confirmed that the series will last more than one season, so it’s likely Bayona will get to bring out his inner-kiwi again before long. For now, however, we’re closer than ever to finally getting a look at the series. Hopefully it will be worth the wait!

If you have a story you want to tell, send it to UNILAD via [email protected]

Most Read StoriesMost Read

Sikh Community Makes 800 Hot Meals For Stranded Lorry Drivers In Kent
News

Sikh Community Makes 800 Hot Meals For Stranded Lorry Drivers In Kent

Stray Dog Cries Tears Of Joy After Kind Stranger Feeds Him On The Street
Animals

Stray Dog Cries Tears Of Joy After Kind Stranger Feeds Him On The Street

All Blue-Eyed People Are Related To One Ancestor Who Lived 6,000 Years Ago
Science

All Blue-Eyed People Are Related To One Ancestor Who Lived 6,000 Years Ago

Belle Delphine Tells Logan Paul She Makes $1 Million A Month On OnlyFans
Celebrity

Belle Delphine Tells Logan Paul She Makes $1 Million A Month On OnlyFans

Emily Brown

Emily Brown first began delivering important news stories aged just 13, when she launched her career with a paper round. She graduated with a BA Hons in English Language in the Media from Lancaster University, and went on to become a freelance writer and blogger. Emily contributed to The Sunday Times Travel Magazine and Student Problems before becoming a journalist at UNILAD, where she works on breaking news as well as longer form features.

Topics: Film and TV, Amazon, Lord of the Rings, New Zealand, Now

Credits

JA Bayona/Instagram

  1. JA Bayona/Instagram

    @filmbayona

 