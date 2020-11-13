Amber Heard Debunks Rumours She'll Be Replaced In Aquaman 2 Warner Bros.

Amber Heard has said she’s ‘excited to get started’ on filming Aquaman 2, despite calls for the actor to be axed from the movie.

A petition asking for Heard to removed from the franchise has now reached more than 1 million signatures as of today, November 13.

Part of the petition reads, ‘Since Heard’s divorce from Johnny Depp, she has systematically crusaded to ruin Depp in Hollywood’.

Amber Heard PA Images

Since the petition and calls for Heard to step down from the movie have surfaced, Heard has shut down any rumours that she will not be starring in the upcoming film.

In an interview with Entertainment Weekly published yesterday, November 12, the 34-year-old said:

I’m super excited about the amount of fan love and the amount of fan appreciation that Aquaman has acquired and that it has garnered so much excitement for Aquaman and Mera that it means we’ll be coming back. I’m so excited to film that.

The Rum Diary actor added that filming for Aquaman 2 is hoping to start next year. As it stands, it’s set to be released in 2022.

amber heard aquaman Warner Bros. Pictures

Despite Heard’s confidence, EW stated that Aquaman 2 is apparently yet to get the green light from Warner Bros., its cast is yet to be confirmed and that they haven’t announced a production start date.

In regards to casting rumours, Heard said, ‘Paid rumours and paid campaigns on social media don’t dictate [casting decisions] because they have no basis in reality. Only the fans actually made Aquaman and Aquaman 2 happen. I’m excited to get started next year.’

While Warner Bros. hasn’t asked Heard to step down from the Aquaman franchise, it did ask her ex-husband Johnny Depp to resign from Fantastic Beasts.

Depp was set to star as Grindelwald in the third instalment of the film, which is currently in production. His resignation comes after the actor lost a libel case with British newspaperThe Sun over a headline they used in 2018.

johnny depp amber heard PA Images

Heard has previously addressed losing work after opening up about domestic abuse and how she was advised to not speak out about it.

In a letter for the Washington Post two years ago, she wrote, as per EW:

Friends and advisers told me I would never again work as an actress — that I would be blacklisted. A movie I was attached to recast my role. I had just shot a two-year campaign as the face of a global fashion brand, and the company dropped me.

Depp later sued Heard for $50 million for the letter, where he claimed Heard had defamed him.

