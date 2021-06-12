unilad
Amber Heard Faces Aquaman 2 Fan Boycott Following Title Announcement

by : Emily Brown on : 12 Jun 2021 14:41
Aquaman fans are calling for Amber Heard to be fired from the franchise after director James Wan announced the title for the sequel. 

Taking to Instagram this week, Wan announced that the follow-up to Jason Momoa’s 2018 action film would be titled Aquaman And The Lost Kingdom.

While the announcement spurred excitement for many, it also sparked conversation about Heard’s role in the film in relation to her ongoing legal battle with her ex-husband Johnny Depp, who has filed a defamation lawsuit against Heard after she alleged she was a victim of domestic abuse.

Hashtags including ‘BoycottAquaman2’ and ‘JusticeForJohnnyDepp’ began trending on Twitter alongside Heard’s name following Wan’s announcement, with many fans making clear that they do not want the actor to be involved.

Sharing the news of Wan’s announcement, one Twitter user wrote: ‘Warner Bros fired Johnny Depp because of an on going case, yet Amber Heard is still in Aquaman 2. The best way to get them back is to not watch their film. #BoycottAquaman2 #JusticeForJohnnyDepp.’

Another commented: ‘As much as I would love to watch Aquaman 2, they are yet to fire Amber Heard, so I’ll be refusing to watch it until then #AquamanAndTheLostKingdom #Aquaman #JusticeForJohnnyDepp.’

A third wrote: ‘If Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom has Amber Heard still playing Mera then I’ll be skipping that movie and won’t watch.’

It’s not yet been confirmed whether Heard will reprise her role of Mera in the sequel, though The Hollywood Reporter said she is ‘expected to return’ alongside Momoa and Patrick Wilson, who plays Orm.

Confirmation of her involvement in the film will likely come soon, as Wan’s Instagram post revealed a production meeting for the sequel has already taken place. Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom is set to be released in December 2022, suggesting the stars will be filming in the coming months.

