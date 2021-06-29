Amber Heard Faces Renewed Calls To Be Fired As Aquaman 2 Officially Begins Filming

Warner Bros./PA Images

Johnny Depp fans have launched a renewed Twitter campaign against Amber Heard after it was announced that production has officially begun on the forthcoming Aquaman sequel.

Director James Wan confirmed yesterday that filming for Aquaman: The Lost Kingdom had officially started, 18 months ahead of its slated release in December 2022.

In an Instagram post Wan – who also directed 2018’s Aquaman – shared an image of a clapperboard in an icy cave with the caption ‘day one’.

Shortly after the news was confirmed by Variety, #JusticeforJohnnyDepp began trending on Twitter, as fans of the actor took to social media to complain about Heard’s continued participation in the films.

Heard stars alongside Jason Momoa as Mera – Aquaman’s love interest – but over the past year has been the target of multiple social media campaigns calling for her to be fired from the film over allegations that she physically abused Depp while the pair were married.

The campaign began after Depp himself was accused of being abusive toward Heard, with a British judge ruling last year that the ‘great majority’ of allegations of violence on the part of the Pirates of the Caribbean star had been ‘proven to a civil standard.’

In a separate lawsuit filed in the United States, Depp has claimed that Heard’s allegation constituted a ‘hoax’ and that she was the primary abuser in the relationship, leading his fans to call for the actress to be fired from her upcoming roles as ‘revenge’ for Depp being fired from the Fantastic Beasts franchise. The case is set to be heard in April 2022.

In August 2020, Heard countersued Depp alleging that he had been responsible for using fake social media accounts in a ‘smear campaign’ to destroy her life.