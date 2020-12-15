Amber Heard Says She ‘F*cking Loves Nerds’ As She Wraps Zack Snyder Reshoots

Warner Bros.

Amber Heard, who’s just finished filming for Zack Snyder’s Justice League, says she ‘f*cking loves nerds’.

The 34-year-old Aquaman actress will reprise her role of Mera in Snyder’s upcoming director’s cut, billed as the original vision for the DC team-up movie, unlike 2017’s theatrical release steered by Joss Whedon.

Advert 10

Heard is also due to star in The Stand, CBS’s adaptation of Stephen King’s novel. Her career mantra is simple: follow the nerds.

Aquaman Amber Heard Warner Bros.

Ahead of The Stand’s premiere and after wrapping on Justice League, Heard spoke to ComicBook about working on the two projects and how she’s ‘super excited’ for fans to see them.

Explaining her ‘nerd passion’, Heard said, ‘I’m super excited about [Justice League]. We just wrapped on reshoots and I just love nerds. I f*cking love nerds, excuse my language.’

Advert 10

Justice League Mera Warner Bros.

She continued:

He’s a perfect example, Zack is a perfect example of a nerd. You know, I got into this project on The Stand because of another true, die hard nerd, which is Josh Boone, who connected all of us on this project as he was adapting the book for Stephen. And I think it’s just a good rule of thumb to follow, especially in this genre which I love. It’s like follow the nerd, the nerd passion is where you want to be.

The ‘Snyder Cut’ is due for release in 2021 on HBO Max. However, the director recently teased that we might get the chance to see the supersized movie on the big screen. This comes as Warner Bros. recently announced its entire 2021 slate would debut in cinemas and the streaming platform concurrently in the US.

Advert 10

Snyder told Entertainment Weekly, ‘I’m a huge fan and a big supporter of the cinematic experience, and we’re already talking about Justice League playing theatrically at the same time it’s coming to HBO Max. So weirdly, it’s the reverse [of the trend].’

Teasing its more adult content, he said, ‘Here’s one piece of information nobody knows: the movie is insane and so epic and is probably rated R – that’s one thing I think will happen, that it will be an R-rated version, for sure. We haven’t heard from the MPAA, but that’s my gut.’

Amber Heard Aquaman 2 Warner Bros.

Advert 10

While a petition for her to be removed from Aquaman 2 has racked up more than 1.7 million signatures at the time of writing, related to abuse allegations against Johnny Depp, Heard is excited to continue the story.

She said, ‘I’m super excited about the amount of fan love and the amount of fan appreciation that Aquaman has acquired, and that it has garnered so much excitement for Aquaman and Mera that it means we’ll be coming back.’

Zack Snyder’s Justice League is due for release in 2021.