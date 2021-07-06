Amber Heard Shares Video With New Baby

PA Images/@amberheard/Instagram

Amber Heard has shared a new video of her new baby daughter.

On Thursday, July 1, the Aquaman star revealed the birth of her first child, Oonagh Paige Heard, on Instagram. ‘She’s the beginning of the rest of my life,’ Heard wrote.

It’s believed the actor welcomed the baby via the help of a surrogate, as she was reportedly unable to carry her own child. Now, she’s shared a video of the pair together.

‘You can take the gal out of LA, but you can’t take LA out of the gal,’ she captioned the video, showing her holding Oonagh as she drinks ‘celery’ juice.

On her earlier post announcing Oonagh’s birth, Heard wrote, ‘I’m so excited to share this news with you. Four years ago, I decided I wanted to have a child. I wanted to do it on my own terms. I now appreciate how radical it is for us as women to think about one of the most fundamental parts of our destinies in this way.’

‘I hope we arrive at a point in which it’s normalised to not want a ring in order to have a crib. A part of me wants to uphold that my private life is none of anyone’s business. I also get that the nature of my job compels me to take control of this,’ she added.

Oonagh was born on April 8. ‘Oonagh is absolutely gorgeous, and Amber is besotted. She always knew that she wanted to be a mom, and this is her greatest wish come true. She’s so grateful to the wonderful woman who helped bring Oonagh into her life,’ a source close to the star told Page Six.