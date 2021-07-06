unilad
Advert

Amber Heard Shares Video With New Baby

by : Cameron Frew on : 06 Jul 2021 18:22
Amber Heard Shares Video With New BabyPA Images/@amberheard/Instagram

Amber Heard has shared a new video of her new baby daughter.

On Thursday, July 1, the Aquaman star revealed the birth of her first child, Oonagh Paige Heard, on Instagram. ‘She’s the beginning of the rest of my life,’ Heard wrote.

Advert

It’s believed the actor welcomed the baby via the help of a surrogate, as she was reportedly unable to carry her own child. Now, she’s shared a video of the pair together.

‘You can take the gal out of LA, but you can’t take LA out of the gal,’ she captioned the video, showing her holding Oonagh as she drinks ‘celery’ juice.

On her earlier post announcing Oonagh’s birth, Heard wrote, ‘I’m so excited to share this news with you. Four years ago, I decided I wanted to have a child. I wanted to do it on my own terms. I now appreciate how radical it is for us as women to think about one of the most fundamental parts of our destinies in this way.’

Advert

‘I hope we arrive at a point in which it’s normalised to not want a ring in order to have a crib. A part of me wants to uphold that my private life is none of anyone’s business. I also get that the nature of my job compels me to take control of this,’ she added.

Oonagh was born on April 8. ‘Oonagh is absolutely gorgeous, and Amber is besotted. She always knew that she wanted to be a mom, and this is her greatest wish come true. She’s so grateful to the wonderful woman who helped bring Oonagh into her life,’ a source close to the star told Page Six.

If you have a story you want to tell, send it to UNILAD via [email protected]

Most Read StoriesMost Read

At Least 150 People Killed In More Than 400 Shootings Over 4th July Weekend
News

At Least 150 People Killed In More Than 400 Shootings Over 4th July Weekend

Body Modification Addict Cuts Off Fingers But Gains Two Silver Tusks
Life

Body Modification Addict Cuts Off Fingers But Gains Two Silver Tusks

Boris Johnson Has Announced Which Restrictions Will Ease On July 19th
News

Boris Johnson Has Announced Which Restrictions Will Ease On July 19th

Nonce Finance Is The New NFT Company That Has Everyone Saying The Same Thing
Technology

Nonce Finance Is The New NFT Company That Has Everyone Saying The Same Thing

Cameron Frew

Entertainment Editor at UNILAD. 2001: A Space Odyssey is the best film ever made, and Warrior is better than Rocky. That's all you need to know.

Topics: Film and TV, Amber Heard, Baby, Celebrity, Now

Credits

Page Six

  1. Page Six

    Amber Heard secretly welcomes baby girl Oonagh Paige via surrogate

 