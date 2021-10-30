Amber Heard Under Investigation In FBI-Backed Probe

Alamy/@amberheard/Instagram

Amber Heard is now the subject of an investigation in an FBI-backed probe following perjury allegations.

Johnny Depp’s defamation lawsuit against the Aquaman star will go to trial next year, coming after his libel loss against The Sun in November 2020, with the judge ruling the paper’s claim that he was a ‘wife-beater’ as ‘substantially true’. However, despite attempts by Heard’s attorneys to dismiss his case, a Virginia judge denied their motion.

The latest investigation is in regards to Heard and Depp’s 2015 dog-smuggling scandal, which saw the couple illegally take their Yorkshire terriers into Australia after she made a false statement on her immigration card.

Alamy

The pair apologised for their actions at the time, with Heard given a one-month good behaviour bond with no conviction recorded. However, the case has resurfaced as Australian investigators take a closer look at claims made by Depp during the course of the libel trial.

The Pirates of the Caribbean star’s former estate manager, Kevin Murphy, alleged Heard forced him to lie under oath after knowingly smuggling her dogs into the country.

As reported by the MailOnline, Australia’s Department of Agriculture, Water and the Environment has opened a criminal probe into the case, reportedly ‘enlisting the help of the FFBI to track down witnesses in the US’.

According to sources close to the investigations, charges of perjury or subornation of perjury against Heard could be imminent, which carry a maximum jail sentence of 14 years.

‘She could just ignore the whole thing and never go back but a huge number of movies are shot in Australia, including Aquaman… alternatively, Amber could go back there and face her detractors. That’s often her style. It’s pretty evident by now that she’s not one for backing down in the face of legal threats,’ a source told the publication.

