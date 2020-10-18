AMC Will Let You Rent A Whole Cinema Screen For Just $99 Shutterstock

Doing normal things can seem a luxury in 2020, but now Americans can enjoy the cinema experience without having to worry about social distancing.

American Multi-Cinema (AMC) has announced that film lovers can now rent out entire theatres for just under $100 (that’s around £76).

Patrons being able to rent out entire auditoriums has become an increasing trend among movie fanatics when they want to see the latest releases, with cinemas implementing the idea over the past month or so.

It may cost a lot more than the price of a regular ticket, but at least it gives people peace of mind, safe in the knowledge that there won’t be others there to cough over them, spread germs, or be a nuisance talking on their phones.

AMC’s website states that rentals ‘start at $99 + tax’ for anyone wanting to have the whole place to themselves. And in case you thought it would be restricted to just you and your socially-distanced family, you’re permitted to have your mates and family along – providing you follow the COVID-19 rules, of course.

The host can even rent a mic for getting guests upon arrival ($100/£77) as well as extend the arrival time beyond 15 minutes, so everyone can be seated in time for the trailers to kick in (at a steep $250/£193).

According to CNN, AMC’s revenue has take a severe hit thanks to the pandemic restrictions, falling some $941.5 million (almost £729m), compared to the same quarter in 2019.

If reports are to be believed, the world’s biggest cinema chain could run out of money by the end of the year due to the coronavirus restrictions. Other chains across the world have also been impacted for the majority of the year, with many facing financial ruin.

After Cineworld announced closures and redundancies, and with Vue and Odeon implementing limited opening times to weekends, we may soon see similar rental offers in the UK.

Anyone interested in the somewhat extravagant evening out can book here, with the price raising to $349 (£270) depending on the movie title, location, and whether you require drinks and snacks.